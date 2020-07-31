Cardinals undergo further testing while holed up in Milwaukee hotel awaiting matchup with Brewers

While waiting for the results of those tests, the two unidentified players who tested positive underwent contract tracing to make sure any potential spread is limited.

"We’re hopeful we get results by either tonight or first thing tomorrow morning, and that way we have a little more clarity on what we look like for tomorrow," Cardinals president of baseball operations told members of the St. Louis media during a video conference Friday. "We will also really assess through our tracing program just to understand if we have concerns and how to manage that. We have a lot of balls up in the air. It’s obviously creating a lot of anxiety here. We understand the importance of trying to get back on the field, but we recognize the importance of player and staff safety as well."

By making an early decision to postpone Friday's game, the Cardinals hoped to avoid the scenario that developed when the Miami Marlins went ahead with their game at Philadelphia last Sunday after three players tested positive that morning. That quickly turned into a full-blown outbreak with as many as 17 positive cases leading the Marlins and Phillies to be idled for an entire week while shaking up the schedule for five other teams in the process.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns agreed with the decision in a statement released by the team following the announcement.