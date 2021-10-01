Cardinals edge Brewers to win 2 of 3 in series

ST. LOUIS — Rookie Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday.
Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his previous five starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out seven in 6⅓ innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.
“It was nice to kind of be in a different situation today where I was allowed to kind of get out there and stay out there and try to get us a little deeper, and you know (Dylan Carlson) had a huge game today, defensively and offensively,” Happ said.
Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before. The streak lifted the Cardinals into next week’s NL wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.
“We got some good vibes going in there and everyone’s kind of feeding off of and staying consistent and obviously it’s translating to the performance and just having fun with it, honestly,” Carlson said.
Carlson, batting from the left side, hit a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez (2-1) into right field for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth.
It was the second career multi-homer game for the 22-year-old, who also went deep from both sides of the plate against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 17. The Cardinals said Carlson is the first rookie in MLB history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game multiple times in a single season, citing Elias Sports Bureau.
“He works really smart and he takes control of what he’s doing and he’s got an idea what he’s doing and how he’s doing it, and he likes to play,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson gave up two runs in five innings, including a solo home run to Carlson in the third. He retired the last eight batters he faced.—
“Other than the pitch to Carlson, I was pretty happy with the way I threw,” Anderson said.
Luis Urías’ opposite-field home run for the Brewers tied the game at 1 in the third.
Milwaukee strung together four straight hits to begin the fourth, capped by RBI singles from Omar Narváez and Keston Hiura to take a 3-2 lead.
Postseason prep
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright the starter of the wild card game against either the Dodgers or Giants on Wednesday. Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.
Trainer’s room
Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez (right patella strain) was scheduled to play the second of a two-game rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville on Thursday night and is expected to join the Brewers on Friday in Los Angeles. ... Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (right shoulder stiffness) missed his third straight game and infielder Edmundo Sosa (right hand) swung the bat and took infield. Both are expected to play this weekend.
Up next
Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (7-5, 2.93 ERA) will kick off a three-game series at Los Angeles and Clayton Kershaw (10-8, 3.38 ERA) on Friday night. Lauer is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in eight career starts against the Dodgers.