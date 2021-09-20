Cardinals baseball's hottest team entering four-game series with Brewers

"They're getting big hits, they're pitching well, getting good starting pitching and their bullpen's doing a nice job," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We know the team well, but I don't think they've pulled a rabbit out of their hat or anything. They're just playing good baseball."

That comes as no surprise to Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, who spent his first eight seasons playing for St. Louis and was a part of five playoffs teams — including the 2013 club which advanced to the World Series.

"That team is never out," Wong said. "Even though we did what we did to them the last time they were here, I knew they were going to come back, be just as confident and just as good if not better. You know they're a team that's going to be fighting until the very end. No matter how their schedule looks or who they're playing, that team comes ready to play."

Entering the series, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the division was at three while the Cardinals' magic number to clinch the wild card was at 11.