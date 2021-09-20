Cardinals baseball's hottest team entering 4-game series with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — After losing to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers, still looking to lock down the NL Central Division title, turned their attention to the St. Louis Cardinals, who arrived Monday to open a four-game series at American Family Field.
No team in baseball has been hotter than the Cardinals, who took an eight-game winning streak in to the series opener and are 10-3 since dropping two of three games to the Brewers earlier this month.
"I think we had something to do with them getting on a run here because I think we kind of lit a fire under their (butt) a little bit with the way we did them last time," Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer said.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt shrugged off Lauer's suggestion.
“I think we light our internal fire," Shildt said. "It’s hard to say. I haven’t thought about it. It didn’t light my fire. We’re pretty self-motivated. This is a group that has been motivated all season. Sometimes you get external motivation.”
The losses to Milwaukee left St. Louis with a 69-66 record, good for third place in the NL Central and three games back of the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild card spot with two teams — the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies — ahead of them.
When they took the field Monday, the Cardinals held a three-game lead over Cincinnati for the last NL spot.
"They're getting big hits, they're pitching well, getting good starting pitching and their bullpen's doing a nice job," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We know the team well, but I don't think they've pulled a rabbit out of their hat or anything. They're just playing good baseball."
That comes as no surprise to Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, who spent his first eight seasons playing for St. Louis and was a part of five playoffs teams — including the 2013 club which advanced to the World Series.
"That team is never out," Wong said. "Even though we did what we did to them the last time they were here, I knew they were going to come back, be just as confident and just as good if not better. You know they're a team that's going to be fighting until the very end. No matter how their schedule looks or who they're playing, that team comes ready to play."
Entering the series, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the division was at three while the Cardinals' magic number to clinch the wild card was at 11.
"It's pretty simple," Counsell said. "We've got to beat (the Cardinals) twice and that's the mission in front of us. It's the next challenge. You talk about the next series is the next challenge, and it's right in front of us. They're playing great baseball, and so we'll have to tackle that, but enjoy that we get to try to do it against the Cardinals."
Bradley's struggles
The Brewers' previous series against the Cardinals was the last time Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley recorded a hit prior to his fifth-inning single Monday night.
After a ground-rule double in the ninth inning of Milwaukee's 6-5 victory on Sept. 5, Bradley went 0-for-20, dropping his season batting line to an abysmal .162/.236/.264 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and a .500 OPS.
Despite Bradley's struggles, Counsell isn't ready to give up on the nine-year veteran who posted a .732 OPS through his first eight big league seasons. His track record prior to this season, combined with his Gold Glove-caliber defensive ability, are two attractive attributes.
And considering Bradley is one of the few Brewers players to have not only taken the field in a World Series game, but won a championship, Counsell still considers Bradley a vital member of the team as it heads into the stretch run.
"He's struggling right now, but I still think he's a player that's going impact us at some point and impact us in a big game," Counsell said. "And we're gonna keep counting on him."
Cain on mend
Bradley was back in the starting lineup Monday while outfielder Lorenzo Cain got an additional day to recover from a groin injury that forced him from Saturday's game.
The injury, which happened when Cain crashed into the wall to catch a ball hit by Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, turned out to be less serious than feared and Cain could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday.
"When he came out of the game we weren't really certain as to what was going on because he hit the wall hard and was feeling some pain in his groin area so we just weren't sure," Counsell said. "He's responded really well. He's obviously doing well because he's out here running. We'll see how he feels after that and we'll go from there."
Cain has been a key contributor this month, batting .333 (14-for-42) with two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.024 OPS over his past 13 games.
Smashing success: Brewers keep setting franchise records — and they're not done yet
Victories in a season
Record: 96 (2018, 2011)
No team in franchise history has ever won 100 games in a season but the Brewers are on pace to hit that mark this season which would also give the 2021 team the franchise record for best single-season winning percentage, topping the mark of .593 set in 2011.
Road winning percentage
Record: .588 (1982)
Again, this record is almost certain to fall. The Brewers go into their five-game interleague road trip with a .657 road winning percentage in 2021 and would need to go 1-11 in their remaining road contests to finish behind the '82 squad.
Earned Runs Allowed / Earned Run Average
Record: 532/3.36 (1971)
Technically, the 2020 Brewers hold the record for fewest earned runs allowed in a season with 239, but that came during a 60-game season so we're not counting it here. Same with the second-place 1981 team, which held opponents to 428 earned runs in a strike-shortened 109-game season.
The fewest earned runs allowed in a full regular season was 532, set in 1971. Heading into their off-day Monday, the 2021 Brewers were tied with the 1971 team for the best staff ERA in franchise history.
Through 144 games, the Brewers have allowed an average of 3.33 runs per game. If they keep that pace, they'll finish with with 540 but with a couple more performances like this past weekend and the 2021 squad could move into the top spot.
That, in turn, would help the current team's chances of catching the 1971 Brewers record for best full-season ERA.
The Brewers are also in position to break the franchise record for fewest hits allowed in a season (1,259 in 2018) and most strikeouts (1,497 in 2019). Milwaukee's pitchers have allowed 1,017 hits while striking out 1,439 batters so far this season.
Individual pitching records
The Brewers' pitching staff is also on the verge of shattering several individual records this season.
After holding Cleveland scoreless over eight no-hit innings Saturday, Corbin Burnes' ERA dropped to 2.25 for the season, good for second in the National League behind the Dodgers' Max Scherzer and within striking distance of Mike Caldwell's 2.36 ERA in 1978 that stands as the best ever by a Brewers starter.
Brandon Woodruff is also in the mix for both the NL lead and the Brewers' all-time record. He brings a 2.48 ERA into his scheduled start Tuesday at Detroit.