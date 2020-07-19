Canada bars Blue Jays from playing games in Toronto

“Buffalo is the place we've spent the most time on in the last 10 days,” Shapiro said. “There is a lot we have to do. Some of it might get done after we start playing but I'm confident Buffalo is a viable alternative. With the amount of resources that we would marshal if we focused solely on Buffalo we can make it what it needs to be for us in time to play games.”

No affiliated minor league teams are playing this year, so the Bisons' stadium is empty.

"We are continuing to explore the best ways to adapt the available spaces in our ballpark to meet the needs of the Blue Jays,” said Mike Buczkowski, the president of Rich Baseball Operations, which oversees the team.

Washington pitcher Max Scherzer said the Blue Jays' situation is the latest wrinkle in the virus-delayed season.

“Whatever the challenge is, wherever you’ve got to play, wherever you’ve got to go, just keep a smile on your face,” Scherzer said. “Who knows where we’re going to play them — but we’re going to play baseball. We’re going to find a way to play them and get the games going. And when we do play them, it’s going to be fun, so just keep a smile on your face and try not to get too down about all the hoops we’re going to have to jump through.”