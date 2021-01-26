Cactus League officials ask MLB to delay spring training because of COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona

MILWAUKEE — With less than a month remaining before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for the start of spring training, host communities and other Cactus League officials have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training because of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona.
A letter dated Friday and released Monday by the Cactus League cited Arizona’s high infection rate and data projections that suggest the situation isn’t expected to improve until at least mid-March as reasons for the delay.
“In view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County — with one of the nation’s highest infection rates — we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training to allow for the COVID-19 situation to improve here,’’ the letter, signed by Cactus League executive director Bridget Binsbacher; the mayors of Goodyear, Mesa, Surprise, Peoria, Scottsdale, Glendale; the city managers of Phoenix and Tempe; along Martin Harvier, president of the Salt River-Pima Indian Community, all of whom represent communities with at least one spring training facility, stated.
A delay would also provide teams and facilities time to “ensure (spring training) ballparks are able to meet COVID-19 protocols such as pod seating, social distancing and contactless transactions,” according to the letter.
Spring training was suspended on March 12 of last year because of coronavirus pandemic. The regular season, which was originally scheduled to begin March 26, was delayed. Teams ultimately did not return to the field until June, holding “Summer Camps” at their home facilities ahead of a 60-game regular season that began on July 23.
Throughout the offseason, the question of whether to start on time and proceed as normal has been somewhat contentious. Baseball’s owners, citing the financial sting of playing last season without revenue from fans in the stands, have suggested delaying the start of spring training and shortening the regular season again with the hopes that vaccine availability will become more widespread, allowing players and fans to get their shots and proceed with a sense of normalcy.
On the other side of the argument, the MLB Players’ Association, whose members took massive pay cuts because of the shortened season, believe they’ve proven they can adhere to health and safety protocols and want to start the season on time — with full pay.
Due to the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the union, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and the league do not have legal authority to delay the season without approval from the union, a fact acknowledged in the Cactus League letter.
“We understand that any decision to delay spring training cannot be made unilaterally by MLB. As leaders charged with protecting public health, and as committed, longtime partners in the spring training industry, we want you to know that we stand united on this point.”
Manfred reportedly informed teams that they should prepare to start spring training as scheduled and for a full, 162-game season. Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, whose team is one of 15 to hold its spring training in Arizona, has been operating under that expectation, while also preparing for any number of last-minute changes.
“Our objective is to prepare for as many different scenarios as possible so we’re trying to do that,” Stearns said in a phone interview with the State Journal earlier this month. “We understand that there are going to be circumstances that we can’t foresee so we’ll adjust but we are doing our best to have contingency plans and to understand that we need to be flexible.”
Along with the Brewers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers all train in Arizona.
The other 15 MLB teams hold their spring training camps in Florida.