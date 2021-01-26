Cactus League officials ask MLB to delay spring training because of COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona

Throughout the offseason, the question of whether to start on time and proceed as normal has been somewhat contentious. Baseball’s owners, citing the financial sting of playing last season without revenue from fans in the stands, have suggested delaying the start of spring training and shortening the regular season again with the hopes that vaccine availability will become more widespread, allowing players and fans to get their shots and proceed with a sense of normalcy.

On the other side of the argument, the MLB Players’ Association, whose members took massive pay cuts because of the shortened season, believe they’ve proven they can adhere to health and safety protocols and want to start the season on time — with full pay.

Due to the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the union, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and the league do not have legal authority to delay the season without approval from the union, a fact acknowledged in the Cactus League letter.

“We understand that any decision to delay spring training cannot be made unilaterally by MLB. As leaders charged with protecting public health, and as committed, longtime partners in the spring training industry, we want you to know that we stand united on this point.”