C.J. Cron sends Rockies past Brewers for second night in row

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high five.
All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281. Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200.
With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second base under pandemic rules, Cron singled off Devin Williams (2-1). On Thursday night, Cron hit a grand slam in the first inning against Brandon Woodruff.
Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th, helped by center fielder Garrett Hampson’s diving catch of Christian Yelich’s sinking liner starting the inning. Chacin closed the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
Milwaukee has lost five in a row after winning 14 of 16, and the Brewers have lost seven straight to the Rockies, matching their most against Colorado.
The Brewers hit into four double plays and went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
Luis Urías homered for Milwaukee.
Colorado trailed 4-1 deficit before Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza chased starter Corbin Burnes with an RBI double in the sixth and scored on Hampson’s double off Brent Suter, and Brendan Rodgers’ second double of the game gave Colorado a 5-4 lead against Brad Boxberger in the seventh.
Narváez and Willy Adames hit successive doubles in the ninth off Daniel Bard, who blew a save for the fourth time in 13 chances.
Wong activated
Second baseman Kolten Wong was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday as part of a series of roster moves by the Brewers.
Wong, who had been sidelined by a left oblique strain, was in the starting lineup and back in the leadoff spot, where he went 1-for-5.
The team also selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Zack Godley from Class AAA Nashville.
To make room for the additions, the Brewers optioned infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes and right-hander Eric Yardley to Nashville. Infielder Jake Hager was designated for assignment.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA) is slated to start Saturday night in the third of a four-game set.
Left-hander Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA) has emerged as a cornerstone of the Rockies’ rotation since his acquisition from the Cardinals as part of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 23⅓ innings at Coors Field, the second longest such streak ever at the hitter friendly park.