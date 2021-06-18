C.J. Cron sends Rockies past Brewers for second night in row

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high five.

All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281. Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200.

With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second base under pandemic rules, Cron singled off Devin Williams (2-1). On Thursday night, Cron hit a grand slam in the first inning against Brandon Woodruff.

Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th, helped by center fielder Garrett Hampson’s diving catch of Christian Yelich’s sinking liner starting the inning. Chacin closed the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row after winning 14 of 16, and the Brewers have lost seven straight to the Rockies, matching their most against Colorado.

The Brewers hit into four double plays and went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Luis Urías homered for Milwaukee.