MILWAUKEE — Matt Albers threw the fatal pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, but Josh Hader’s rough night was the main topic of conversation.
San Francisco hit a pair of home runs off Hader to force extra innings, and Buster Posey hit a grand slam off Albers in the top of the 10th to lift the Giants to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park.
Joe Panik singled, Mike Yastrzemski walked and Brandon Belt singled to load the bases for Posey, who hit the first pitch from Albers (4-3) to deep left-center. It was Posey’s fifth career grand slam and first this season.
The Giants hit five home runs in the game, with four coming after Brewers starter Chase Anderson departed.
“We didn’t have a good night in the bullpen,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We can be better than that. We will be better than that. In a lot of ways the game went the way we wanted it to go. We handed Josh the ball (to start the eighth inning) and it just didn’t work out.”
Keston Hiura, who had three hits, got his eighth homer of the season off Mark Melancon in the bottom of the 10th for the final margin.
Christian Yelich tripled off All-Star Will Smith (2-0) to start the bottom of the ninth and scored on Mike Moustakas’ ground out to tie the game at 6. It was Smith’s first blown save of the season, but he picked up the win thanks to Posey’s fourth homer this season.
Trying to preserve a 5-4 lead, Hader coughed up Tyler Austin’s third career pinch-hit home run in the eighth and then Brandon Crawford’s first home run off a left hander this season with two outs in the ninth. Hader has allowed 17 hits, nine of them home runs, this season.
“I think we have to live with the fact that he’s going to give up some runs at times and that’s how he gives up his runs,” Counsell said of the home runs. “He’s been on a stretch that’s been dynamite, really. They just got him tonight.”
Rookie right-hander Shaun Anderson faced the Brewers for the first time and baffled them with four-seam fastballs, sliders and curveballs. He struck out a season-high eight, including reigning NL MVP Yelich three times, but tired in the sixth.
A walk and a double by Moustakas ended Anderson’s 11th career start. Reyes Moronta came on and gave up Ryan Braun’s two-run double off the glove of third baseman Evan Longoria. Braun advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Thames’ single to put the Brewers up 5-4.
“As we got to the third time through (the batting order), we put together a really nice inning,” Counsell said.
Austin Slater’s third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth off Chase Anderson, evened it up for the Giants after the Brewers scratched out the game’s first two runs.
Longoria’s two-run blast in the sixth off Corbin Burnes hit the left-field foul pole and gave the Giants a 4-2 lead.
Miller signs
The Brewers added to their pitching depth, signing veteran right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract Friday.
The 28-year-old Miller signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Rangers last winter. He was released on July 4 after going 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 appearances, including eight starts. In 44 innings, Miller gave up 58 hits and 29 walks for a 1.977 WHIP.
Miller has a 38-56 major league record with a 4.11 ERA in stops with St. Louis, Atlanta, Arizona and Texas. His best season was 2013, when he went 15-9 for the Cardinals.
From the infirmary
Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez (left arm fatigue) allowed two runs and four hits in two innings in his first rehab start Thursday with Class A Carolina.