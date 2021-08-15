Bullpen delivers again as Brewers beat Pirates for series win

Lauer gave up one run and three hits, struck out six and walked none in his first appearance since Aug. 2.

"I wanted to go back out for the fifth," he said. "I kind of picked back up where I left off. I didn't miss a beat."

Willy Adames scored twice and Christian Yelich had two doubles to lead Milwaukee's six-hit attack.

Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed.

In the first, Adames singled off Dillon Peters (0-1) and stole second base. Eduardo Escobar then grounded up the middle to second baseman Rodolfo Castro, who threw the ball into the visitors' dugout, allowing Adames to score.

In the third, Adames walked and scored on a hard-hit Yelich fly ball that was misjudged by Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco started in, but the ball sailed over his head and short-hopped the wall for a double.

Kevin Newman doubled and scored on Ben Gamel's infield single in the third for Pittsburgh. Newman had six hits and five doubles in the series.

Peters, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash in July, made his Pirates debut. He allowed one earned run and five hits in 4⅔ innings.