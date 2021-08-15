Bullpen delivers again as Brewers beat Pirates for series win

PITTSBURGH — The Milwaukee Brewers have been winning a lot of games lately with gaudy offensive totals.
On Sunday, the Brewers reverted to their early season form: A little bit of offense and a whole lot of pitching.
Brewers starter Eric Lauer pitched four innings in his return from the COVID-19 injured list and the bullpen allowed one hit and no runs over five innings as Milwaukee beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 at PNC Park.
The Brewers went 6-1 on the trip, improving their major league-leading road record to 40-20.
Neither team scored in the final six innings as the pitching staffs rebounded after allowing 24 combined runs in Saturday's doubleheader split.
"There's going to be different types of games," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We pitched well enough today to make it hold up."
Brent Suter (12-5) struck out two in the fifth inning to earn the win and Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.
Counsell credited his bullpen's effort after the unit covered 5⅔ innings on Saturday.
"The tough part for those guys today was that they all pitched their inning with a one-run lead, so there was no margin for error," Counsell said.
Lauer gave up one run and three hits, struck out six and walked none in his first appearance since Aug. 2.
"I wanted to go back out for the fifth," he said. "I kind of picked back up where I left off. I didn't miss a beat."
Willy Adames scored twice and Christian Yelich had two doubles to lead Milwaukee's six-hit attack.
Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed.
In the first, Adames singled off Dillon Peters (0-1) and stole second base. Eduardo Escobar then grounded up the middle to second baseman Rodolfo Castro, who threw the ball into the visitors' dugout, allowing Adames to score.
In the third, Adames walked and scored on a hard-hit Yelich fly ball that was misjudged by Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco started in, but the ball sailed over his head and short-hopped the wall for a double.
Kevin Newman doubled and scored on Ben Gamel's infield single in the third for Pittsburgh. Newman had six hits and five doubles in the series.
Peters, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash in July, made his Pirates debut. He allowed one earned run and five hits in 4⅔ innings.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he expects Peters to remain in the rotation for at least one more turn.
Prior to the game, the Brewers optioned right-hander Justin Topa and left-hander Aaron Ashby to Class AAA Nashville.
From the infirmary
Brewers reliever John Curtiss was transferred to the 60-day IL with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford, who had missed the past two games with a lower back strain, was placed on the 10-day IL. ... Pittsburgh right-hander Bryse Wilson was placed on the 10-day IL with right arm fatigue after pitching four innings Saturday. ... Gamel was reinstated from the 10-day IL. He had been out since Aug. 5 with a right hamstring strain.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.23 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series in St. Louis on Tuesday night. Burnes tied the major league record by striking out 10 straight batters in his last start against the Cubs.
Right-hander Adam Wainwright (11-6, 3.27) is scheduled to start for the Cardinals.