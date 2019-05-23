MILWAUKEE — Over the course of a 162-game baseball season, all 30 teams play the same opponents — save, of course, for the rotating slate of interleague play — so strength of schedule isn’t as important as it would be in the NFL or college football or basketball.
When those teams play each other, however, is an entirely different story and through the first two months of the season, few teams have had a tougher slate of opponents than the Milwaukee Brewers.
Brewers’ opponents have a combined winning percentage of .525, the second-highest mark in baseball. Prior to their two-game series with Cincinnati this week, the Brewers played 36 games in 38 days against some of the best teams in baseball: seven against the Los Angeles Dodgers, six against St. Louis, three against the Chicago Cubs, four against Philadelphia and three against Atlanta.
The road won’t necessarily get any easier any time soon — the Brewers welcome the NL East-leading Phillies to Miller Park this weekend, then travel to Minnesota for a two-game interleague set against the AL Central-leading Twins. The Brewers will wrap up the trip with their first meeting of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who sit two games above .500 heading into this weekend.
What helps the Brewers is the way the upcoming schedule is structured. Thursday was Milwaukee’s second off day of the week and four more come over the next three weeks.
“It’s been a pretty good stretch of schedule,” manager Craig Counsell said. “The first 45 games or so challenged us. That doesn’t mean the games are any easier, but it does build in some rest for the guys who are out there every day, our bullpen guys and our starters could get an extra day.
“Getting too worried about who you’re playing is really dangerous, but the built-in rest days are important because they help guys so we’ll try to use those to our advantage.”
After sitting out both games against the Reds with back spasms and getting Thursday off, Christian Yelich hopes to be back in the lineup tonight against the Phillies. It’s the second bout of back issues Yelich has dealt with this season and the same issue kept him out of action on two occasions a year ago — once at the end of April and again just before the All-Star break.
Counsell said the team wasn’t concerned with the situation being “chronic,” but admitted it will require a cautious approach.
“I think his back is an issue, but this is not a structural issue,” Counsell said. “When you talk about backs, you have to be careful how you phrase this. He’s had some muscle issues in his back. They have been short-term, five-day injuries. That’s not a ‘chronic’ characterization for me.
“And he’s actively trying to stay ahead of it since last year when he came on board. He does ‘prehab’ every day trying to take care of it. But, yeah, it’s something he’s going to have to actively manage. These are small little things that are costing him a day here and a day there. Not worrisome from my end in any way.”
Yelich said he hoped to be back in the lineup tonight. Ryan Braun should be back, too, after sitting out Wednesday’s game with a sore knee.
“His knee has been a little cranky the last five or so days,” Counsell said. “We’re just making sure we’re staying ahead of that.”
Catcher Manny Pina is still working his way back from a right hamstring strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list during Milwaukee’s previous trip. He has been held back from most baseball-related activity but could resume workouts over the weekend.
“I hope to see him on the field by the end of the homestand or heading into the Minnesota series,” Counsell said.