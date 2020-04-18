Bud Selig says baseball will play vital role in helping America find some normalcy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE — Bud Selig is teaching his University of Wisconsin course — Baseball & Society Since WWII — online from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, as he and his wife do their part to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, like everybody else, the former commissioner of Major League Baseball and ex-owner of the Milwaukee Brewers is waiting for the game to make its return.

MLB, along with all other professional sports in North America, is on indefinite hold during the public health emergency, marking just the third time in modern history that the game has been halted for reasons other than labor issues.

All games were canceled on June 6, 1944 after the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II and again in 2001, when games were postponed for a week following the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Selig considers President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's "Green Light Letter" to then-commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis encouraging baseball to continue during World War II as one of his favorite artifacts in the Baseball Hall of Fame.