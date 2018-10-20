MILWAUKEE – No one is more responsible for the Milwaukee Brewers being in the National League Championship Series than Bud Selig.
Selig was the moving force behind the return of Major League Baseball to the city when he purchased the club for $10.8 million in 1970 and moved it here from Seattle. And then he helped shepherd the construction of Miller Park through a contentious battle in the late 1990s, allowing the franchise to remain in the city going forward.
Selig, who turned control of the club over to his daughter Wendy after taking over the commissioner’s duties in 1992 and sold the team to Mark Attanasio in 2004, said the excitement generated by the Brewers’ surprising run to the postseason is why he worked so hard to get and keep the team here.
“It’s been amazing,” said Selig, 84, before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 on Friday. “I’ve lived here all my life. ’82 was tremendous. And there were other years that were big, ’08 and ’11. But this is, wow, wherever I go, I mean, what I’ve seen. And I’m told it’s this way all over the state of Wisconsin.
“This reminds me again of why I had believed all my life that this is a social institution because it has a way of binding a community together. It has a way of doing something that today is unheard of in any other facet of our life. People are mad. People are fighting with each other.”
Selig said the impact of the team on the city was driven home again while he was listening to Wendy speak at an event at the new Fiserv Forum when the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 163 to win the NL Central title.
“You’d have thought we just won World War II,” he said. “People were waving and yelling. It’s really been remarkable. It has been great for this community. It’s been a great experience.”
While he was forced to remain officially neutral when the Brewers made the postseason during his time as commissioner, he’s now free to be a fan.
“What I’ll remember about the last day as commissioner,” he said, “more owners walked up to me and said, ‘Well, now you can root openly for the Brewers.'
“And so, what the hell, I can’t sit here and tell you I’m not rooting for the Brewers. I’ve paced. I’m worn out.”
Miley reaction
The baseball pundit world suffered a collective meltdown when the Brewers pulled Game 5 starter Wade Miley after facing one batter on Wednesday.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell is aware of that reaction – some positive but much of it apocalyptic – but was generally unfazed by it.
“I mean, when you’re going to do something like that, I think the first place you have to be is you’re not worried about the reaction,” Counsell said. “We’re trying to win baseball games and we’re trying to do everything we can to win a game.
“I think most different decisions or things that haven’t been seen before are going to be met with opinions on both sides of the ledger. So you’re ready for that. You accept that. That’s part of it. And you move on.”
Jhoulys Chacin, the designated Game 7 starter, was asked before the game if he might be pitching in the first inning Friday.
“Maybe,” he said with a smile. “Nobody knows.”
Sign stealing
The Brewers reportedly suspected the Dodgers of attempting to steal their signs with the use of video cameras, according to The Athletic.
The story said the Brewers relayed their concerns to MLB security but the league said it had not detected anything.
“They use video people to get sequences,” The Athletic quoted a Brewers source as saying. “It’s known throughout the league. MLB knows it’s an issue.”
Counsell said Friday that he had no complaint about how the situation is being handled.
“It’s always something you have to be aware of,” he said. “But I don’t feel like we’re going to do anything different. And I think the league has taken steps to highlight the importance of how seriously they take the issue.”
Machado greeting
Not surprisingly, Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado was greeted with a loud chorus of boos from Brewers fans following his controversial actions during the games in Los Angeles.
Counsell was asked that if he could go back to his previous lifetime as a young fan growing up in Whitefish Bay, how he would greet Machado. He had to think about that a moment.
“Yeah, I mean I would … I’d cheer for my own team, yeah,” Counsell said. “I’m guessing some other people won’t take that view. But I’d cheer for my own guys, yeah. That’s a good question, that really is.”
Burger run
George Webb restaurants in Southeastern Wisconsin served up thousands of free hamburgers on Thursday and handed out coupons that can be used before the end of the month to those who didn’t want to wait in line, thanks to the Brewers stretching their winning streak to 12 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Counsell said he saw some of the local coverage of the burger giveaway and joked that it was the most important part of that victory to some.
“To me, it’s just another piece in this fun journey that we’re having,” he said. “It will be part of the folklore of it when we look back at it.”
Ready for duty
Chacin was on call if needed to pitch in Game 6. But with the Brewers winning without him, he’s more than ready to pitch the biggest game of his career tonight in Game 7.
It is a significant turn of events for a pitcher whose major league career appeared to be on life supports until reviving it last season by going 13-10 with a 3.89 ERA for the San Diego Padres. That helped him garner a two-year $15.5 million deal from the Brewers.
And now he’s set to pitch the franchise’s biggest game since 1982.
“It would be an honor for me to pitch Game 7,” Chacin said before Game 6. “I think it’s way more than what I dream about. It’s something that I always wanted to do and to be pitching in October is something I guess I can’t explain.”