PITTSBURGH — Christian Yelich didn't play Sunday and withdrew from tonight's All-Star Home Run Derby with a back injury.
With the reigning National League MVP watching from the dugout, the Milwaukee Brewers still hit three home runs but couldn't muster quite enough offense and fell 6-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Yelich plans to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but said he felt it best to limit his activity during the break.
"I didn't think I was going to be able do that kind of volume of swings and what the Derby demanded," said Yelich, adding his back tightened up during Saturday's loss to the Pirates. "If I wasn't going to be able to perform how I was supposed to and do it justice and give it the effort that it deserved, I didn't think it'd be a great idea to do it."
Pittsburgh rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Pirates a three-run lead and they held on to win the three-game series after dropping Friday's opener.
Reynolds' 403-foot shot cleared the seats beyond the fence in right-center field and bounced toward the Allegheny River. His seventh homer of the season came after Kevin Kramer walked and Adam Frazier singled off reliever Junior Guerra (3-2).
Reynolds also hit an RBI double in the fifth and is batting .342 with a .950 OPS.
The 2016 second-round pick, who came to Pittsburgh as part of the return for Andrew McCutchen in 2018, took advantage of playing time created by injuries.
"Sometimes, at the end of the year, those teams go to the playoffs, that win it all, there's some unexpected pleasures that happen along the way that you didn't have walking in the door," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.
The Pirates closed the first half by winning back-to-back series against Milwaukee and the Chicago Cubs to close to 2½ games back in the NL Central and 44-45 overall.
"This past week for us was big," Reynolds said.
The Brewers dropped to 47-44 and trail the first-place Cubs by one-half game.
Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Pirates starter Joe Musgrove that tied the game at 3. It was his second home run of the game and eighth of season. He also hit a solo shot to left off Musgrove in the fifth.
Francisco Liriano relieved Musgrove and finished the seventh to improve to 3-1. Felipe Vazquez worked a four-out save, his 20th of the season.
Milwaukee rookie Keston Hiura hit a two-run homer in the eighth, also his seventh of the season.
Musgrove struck out five in six-plus innings, allowing five hits and three runs. His appearance was interrupted by a 40-minute rain delay in between the fifth and sixth innings.
"That was my first time going through a delay and having a chance to go back out," Musgrove said. "That was a test for me. Something I haven't been through before. I felt really stiff going back out there."
Musgrove also contributed at the plate during a two-run second inning against starter Chase Anderson. Colin Moran tripled and scored on Kevin Newman's single to right. Newman and Jacob Stallings perfectly executed a hit-and-run that left Newman at third for Musgrove, who put a squeeze bunt down the right side for his first career RBI.
Anderson allowed two runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Orlando Arcia pinch hit in the fifth inning after a scary collision with Hiura on Saturday.
Dubon's debut
Infield prospect Mauricio Dubon, recalled as insurance for Arcia, made his major league debut as a pinch hitter in the eighth. Dubon is the first big leaguer born and raised in Honduras.
"It still hasn't sunk in yet, having been on a big league field, having a whole country watching you play," Dubon said. "We had a rain delay and everything, and I had a chance to check out my phone and look at how everything was going. The whole country was watching. It was special knowing that I have that support back home. It was really special."
He faced Vazquez in an eight-pitch battle and fouled off five straight before grounding out to first base.
The Brewers optioned right-hander Burch Smith, who was called up Saturday and shelled during Milwaukee's 10-2 loss, to Class AAA to make room for Dubon.