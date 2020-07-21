Broken bats: NL pitchers ponder season with no swings due to DH rule adoption

"I'm going to miss it a lot," Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo López said. "I love taking batting practice and having that opportunity to be in the box and produce offensively. But it's going to give you way more time to focus on your pitching."

Accomplished starters such as Wainwright, Masahiro Tanaka, Steven Wright, Carlos Zambrano, Chien-Ming Wang and more have been hurt hitting or running the bases in recent memory. That can infuriate the executives paying those pitchers and making big plans based on their valuable arms, not their offense.

Owners and general managers don't want to put those pricey investments at risk doing something unfamiliar on the field.

"Who doesn't want to watch nine real hitters get after it? I think it'll be better for the game," said Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Steven Brault, who batted .333 (14 for 42) with a homer last season.

"Do I want to hit? Of course, because I got a taste of it last year and now it's gone, stripped from me. Unbelievable."

Taking pitchers out of the lineup will alter strategy as well, drastically reducing sacrifice bunts, pinch hitters and double switches.

In game, at least, the job of National League managers just got easier.