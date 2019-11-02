MILWAUKEE — Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal declined their mutual options with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming free agents, which doesn't prevent them from signing with Milwaukee again.
Moustakas, who turned 31 in September, is a free agent for the third straight offseason after earning $18.7 million in a pair of one-year deals.
He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year for the Brewers, earning his third All-Star selection. After starting the season at second base, he moved across the diamond to third when Travis Shaw slumped.
Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season and returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. He was traded to the Brewers that July and finished with a .251 average, 28 homers and 95 RBIs, earning an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He had a $7 million salary this year and gets a $3 million buyout for declining his $10 million option.
Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers last November, then agreed in January to a deal with the Brewers that included a $16 million salary this year and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout. Selected for the All-Star team for the second time, he hit .246 and had career bests with 28 homers and 77 RBIs.
Milwaukee also said infielder/outfielders Tyler Austin and Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to Triple-A San Antonio of the Pacific Coast League and elected free agency.
Some of the biggest names who became free agents were pitcher Gerrit Cole and slugger Anthony Rendon, who just competed in the World Series.
The Astros are not among the favorites to land Cole — he was already referring to Houston in the past tense following the conclusion of the World Series. The Angels and Yankees are expected to be his top suitors.