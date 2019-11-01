Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal declined his 2020 mutual option with the team Thursday, taking a $2.25 million buyout and getting another shot at finding a long-term deal in free agency.
Grandal, 30, was set to make $16 million with Milwaukee next season after signing a one-year, $18.25 million last January.
He hit .246 with 28 home runs, 77 RBIs and 139 strikeouts in 2019.
Grandal, pitcher Gerrit Cole and slugger Anthony Rendon were among the 131 players who became free agents Thursday, and 53 more potentially are eligible pending decisions on team, player and mutual options during the next few days.
The Astros are not among the favorites to land Cole — he was already referring to Houston in the past tense following the conclusion of the World Series. The Angels and Yankees are expected to be his top suitors.
The Indians exercised starter Corey Kluber’s $17.5 million contract option.