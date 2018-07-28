SAN FRANCISCO — The Milwaukee Brewers won twice Friday night.
First, the slugging Brewers scratched and clawed their way to a 3-1 victory over the host San Francisco Giants.
Ryan Braun hit an RBI single and drove in two runs to back Chase Anderson’s first victory in nearly a month for their second straight victory.
“Good win, happy to be able to contribute and be part of it,” said Braun, who is hitting a career-low .234.
Then, following the game, the team announced it had acquired former All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals for minor league outfielder Brett Phillips and minor-league right-hander Jorge Lopez.
“We were looking for another big bat to the lineup — and we got it,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Moustakas is hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs. A key member of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team, Moustakas became a free agent after last season, then signed a one-year contract with the Royals in March that includes a mutual option for 2019. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 31-70.
Travis Shaw is the Brewers’ regular third baseman, but Counsell said Shaw will start at second base today.
“Moustakas is open to playing second base,” Counsell said. “We’ll start out with Travis playing there.”
Moustakas is expected to join the team today.
The Brewers are 1½ games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The move follows the acquisition a day earlier of closer Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox.
Moustakas has had postseason success. He hit six career postseason home runs for the Royals. Only George Brett hit more with 10. With his departure, Alcides Escobar, Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon are the only starters for the Royals from the clinching Game 5 of the 2015 World Series still left on the team.
Moustakas was first named an All-Star team in 2015. After a right knee injury cut short his 2016 season, Moustakas bounced back in 2017 for his second All-Star appearance and was named AL Comeback Player of the Year.
Phillips was the 10th-ranked prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. He’s hitting .240 with six home runs and 25 RBIs for Class AAA Colorado Springs this season, and also saw action in 15 games for the Brewers.
Lopez also has been pitching for Colorado Springs, going 3-3 with a 5.65 ERA in 24 relief appearances. The right-hander has appeared in 13 major league games, including 10 this season for Milwaukee.
Soria made his debut Friday night. He pitched the seventh inning with his team up 2-1 and immediately retired Brandon Crawford on a groundout. Following a walk to Evan Longoria, Soria induced Pablo Sandoval’s inning-ending double play.
Anderson (7-7) allowed one run on four hits in six innings with three strikeouts and no walks. He earned his first win in five July starts since beating the Reds on June 29 and Corey Knebel saved his second straight game for 14 on the year.
Jeremy Jeffress struck out the first two batters of the eighth before loading the bases on a pair of singles by Steven Duggar and Alen Hanson then a walk to Andrew McCutchen. Buster Posey grounded out to end the threat.
Milwaukee got RBI groundouts from Braun in the sixth and Orlando Arcia in the seventh as the Brewers made it two straight road victories following a six-game skid away from Miller Park. Braun singled in the eighth a night after a key run-scoring single as the Brewers won 7-5 on Thursday.
Madison Bumgarner (3-4) struck out five and walked one in eight strong innings but didn’t get enough support. He allowed three runs on seven hits in his 10th start of the season. The 2014 World Series MVP was coming off a career-high six walks last Saturday at Oakland going only four-plus innings.
The Giants grabbed a quick lead in the second on consecutive doubles by Posey and Brandon Crawford, who had just his fourth RBI and extra-base hit this month.
A typical Bay Area summer night, it was one degree colder than Thursday with a first-pitch temperature of 58 degrees.
Christian Yelich’s first of two doubles in the first extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
A moment of silence was held before the national anthem for the victims of deadly, devastating wildfires in Northern California.
• Milwaukee optioned right-hander Jacob Barnes to Class AAA Colorado Springs to clear roster room for Soria.
From the infirmary
Center fielder Lorenzo Cain was given a day off sooner than Counsell had planned — initially it was Sunday — because of a tender left knee from a swing and sore right wrist from a slide into second Thursday.
• Counsell said an MRI scan of right-hander Zach Davies’ stiff lower back revealed no structural damage.
Davies, who developed back pain in late June as he was set to come off the DL for a shoulder injury, had been shut down since experiencing another setback.
“We’re going to move forward as he tolerates, really. We’re not going to stop him from throwing,” Counsell said. “The MRI showed up really good and he’s felt really good again. I think we have to push him forward to see if the symptoms come back.”
• Infielder Jonathan Villar (thumb) went through an extensive on-field workout with the hope he came out of it OK today and could then go out on a rehab assignment.
Right-hander Zach Davies, who underwent an MRI earlier in the week on his back as he rehabs a shoulder injury, was set to pitch with Class A Peoria.
• Infield prospect Jake Gatewood was in Milwaukee for an examination of his injured left knee with head physician William Raasch. Gatewood, No. 14 on MLB Pipeline’s updated Brewers Top 30 unveiled Thursday, was injured running to first base at Class AA Biloxi on Tuesday.