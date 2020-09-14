Brewers win first game of doubleheader against Cardinals in eight innings

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun hit a tying RBI double and Keston Hiura drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers handed the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 loss in the opener of a doubleheader Monday at Miller Park.
Cardinals outfielder Tommy Edman drove in the game's first run with a single in the eighth off right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-1).
With Tyrone Taylor at second base as the designated runner to start bottom of the eighth, the Brewers put the go-ahead run on when Avisail Garcia drew a leadoff walk against Ryan Helsley.
Helsley struck out Christian Yelich for the first out. Ryan Braun doubled to center to score Taylor, while rounded third before holding.
Austin Gomber took over for Helsley and loaded the bases by walking Jace Peterson. That brought up Hiura, who sent a 2-2 fastball to left just deep enough for Garcia to trot home.
The late-inning theatrics followed an impressive duel between former standout Korean Baseball Organization pitchers.
Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom returned to the starting rotation for the first time since Sept. 1 and worked five shutout innings, holding the Cardinals to three hits without a walk and struck out six.
Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim went seven innings without allowing a run despite giving up three doubles. He also didn't walk a batter and finished with six strikeouts.
Roster moves
Right-handed reliever Ray Black was reinstated from the 45-day injured list and added to the active roster and Justin Topa, another right-handed reliever, was recalled from the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton.
Milwaukee also claimed outfielder Billy McKinney of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and assigned him to Appleton.
The Brewers cleared roster spots for those players by optioning right-hander J.P. Feyereisen to Appleton while designating infielder Ronny Rodriguez and right-hander Trey Supak for assignment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!