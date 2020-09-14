Brewers win first game of doubleheader against Cardinals in eight innings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun hit a tying RBI double and Keston Hiura drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers handed the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 loss in the opener of a doubleheader Monday at Miller Park.

Cardinals outfielder Tommy Edman drove in the game's first run with a single in the eighth off right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-1).

With Tyrone Taylor at second base as the designated runner to start bottom of the eighth, the Brewers put the go-ahead run on when Avisail Garcia drew a leadoff walk against Ryan Helsley.

Helsley struck out Christian Yelich for the first out. Ryan Braun doubled to center to score Taylor, while rounded third before holding.

Austin Gomber took over for Helsley and loaded the bases by walking Jace Peterson. That brought up Hiura, who sent a 2-2 fastball to left just deep enough for Garcia to trot home.

The late-inning theatrics followed an impressive duel between former standout Korean Baseball Organization pitchers.

Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom returned to the starting rotation for the first time since Sept. 1 and worked five shutout innings, holding the Cardinals to three hits without a walk and struck out six.