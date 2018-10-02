The Milwaukee Brewers won't know who they will meet in the National League Division Series until after the Colorado-Chicago game on Tuesday night, but they know when they will play their first three playoff games.
According to the Major League Baseball postseason schedule, the Brewers will host the Cubs-Rockies winner Thursday at 4:07 p.m. and Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Miller Park, and then will play at Chicago or Colorado at 3:37 p.m. on Sunday.
If necessary, Game 4 would be at Chicago or Colorado on Monday and Game 5 would be at Miller Park on Wednesday, with times to be determined.
The first two games will be televised on FS1 and the third game on MLB Network.