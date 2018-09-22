PITTSBURGH — Doing nothing against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Ivan Nova, the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense got to reset after a delay of 2 hours 14 minutes sent the right-hander to the bench and took full advantage.
Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Erik Kratz homered during a six-run sixth inning as the Brewers rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Pirates on Friday night and gained ground in the NL Central race.
The Brewers drew within 1½ games of the division-leading Cubs, who lost 10-4 to the crosstown White Sox. Milwaukee leads the NL wild-card standings by three games over the St. Louis Cardinals.
"It's challenging when you (restart) a game at 10:30 at night," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "For us right now, we know these are important games so it's easier to get locked in. There was energy in the dugout. This is the time of year you've got to use what's going for you to your advantage."
Shaw's two-run home run, his 30th, followed Jesus Aguilar's RBI double and put the Brewers ahead 4-3. After Ryan Braun walked, Moustakas and Kratz hit back-to-back homers. Kratz's drive cleared the 410-foot sign in left-center, the deepest part of the park.
"Once that momentum gets rolling, it's contagious," Shaw said. "It was a good win for us."
The Brewers insist they are not obsessively watching the scoreboard, though.
"We're just taking care of our business each day," outfielder Christian Yelich said. "It's been working for us that way."
Pittsburgh had its five-game winning streak end. The Pirates fell 5½ games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second NL wild card.
Keon Broxton added a solo homer in the eighth for the Brewers.
"They have a high-octane offense," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of the Brewers. "They can do it a lot of different ways. They shrunk our ballpark tonight, which doesn't happen very often."
Corbin Burnes (6-0) pitched a scoreless fifth. Edgar Santana (3-4) allowed three runs in the sixth and failed to retire any of the three batters he faced.
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer in the fourth - his 12th of the season but first since July 22, a span of 147 plate appearances - and tripled.
Josh Bell's homer gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead in the first and Braun tied it with an RBI single in the fourth.
Neither starting pitcher returned after the delay. Jhoulys Chacin allowed three runs in four innings while remaining winless in six starts against Pittsburgh this season, and Ivan Nova gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings.
Mayfield a Yeli fan
Like many other sports fans, Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has an opinion on who should get the nod for the NL Most Valuable Player.
Unlike many other sports fans, he has a platform to let a lot of people know what he thinks. After leading the Browns to a comeback victory on Thursday, he gave a shout-out to Yelich.
“Christian Yelich for NL MVP,” he said to close his postgame news conference, and that came after he walked into the stadium wearing an autographed Yelich jersey.
Mayfield and Yelich became friends in the offseason, when Mayfield trained for the NFL Combine at the same facility Yelich uses in California. Yelich and the Brewers got to Pittsburgh in time to watch Mayfield’s big game unfold.
“They played a great game yesterday, so it was fun to watch,” Yelich said. “We had a lot of guys in the clubhouse rooting for the Browns yesterday. Obviously it’s a big victory for the Browns and the city of Cleveland. It was fun to watch.”
Yelich said he got a heads-up that Mayfield was going to wear his jersey, one that Mayfield had bought and asked Yelich to autograph while they were training. But nobody expected Mayfield to have a postgame press conference after he started the game as Cleveland’s backup.
“He came in one day wearing it,” Yelich said. “He asked me if I would sign it for him. Obviously, I did, and he ended up wearing it to the game. You don’t really think it was going to go down how it went down [Thursday], so it was a really cool moment for him getting that win for the Browns and the city of Cleveland.”
While Yelich appreciated the gesture, he’s not sure how much pull Mayfield has in the proper circles to influence the vote. Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote for MVP.
“We’ll see,” he said. “That’s up to you guys. In all honesty, we’re trying to just see if we can win as many games as we can down the stretch here, these last nine. I feel like everything else just takes care of itself. Obviously, it’s a cool moment and much appreciated.”
In addition to being an MVP candidate, Yelich led the NL with a .319 batting average, a .569 slugging percentage and a .954 OPS entering Friday, but he remains more focused on the team goals at hand.
“When our team’s in it and we have so much at stake every night, it’s easier to separate the two,” he said. “In your head, you don’t have it carry over because we’re so focused on our team goals, what we have to go out and accomplish as a team, and what we’re on the brink of — being able to clinch a postseason spot.”
Cain still hurting
Center fielder Lorenzo Cain was not in the Brewers’ lineup for the second consecutive game after leaving Tuesday’s game with an intercostal strain in his rib cage.
Cain remains day to day, and with an injury that has such a pronounced impact on a player’s swing and that has an opportunity for continued aggravation, the Brewers are being conservative with his return.
Hader breaks record
Josh Hader struck out three of the four batters he faced to break the major league single-season record for strikeouts by a left-handed reliever. He has 136 in 77 innings.
John Hiller had held the record since 1974, when he had 134 strikeouts in 150 innings for Detroit.
"It's quite an accomplishment," Hader said. "I've just tried to be consistent with the fastball-slider combination all season."
Up next
Zach Davies (2-6, 4.66 ERA) pitches for Milwaukee on Saturday night. He is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts since being out from May 30-Sept. 2 with rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder. Pittsburgh sends out Trevor Williams (13-9, 3.16) has allowed just eight runs over 65 2/3 innings in his last 11 starts for a 1.51 ERA.
[Correction: An earlier version of this story had the final score wrong.]