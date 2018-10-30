The World Series over, the offseason officially kicked off Monday.
To that end, three Milwaukee Brewers —
Miley rebounded from a poor year in Baltimore to find success in Milwaukee (5-2, 2.57 ERA) despite a spate of injuries which sidelined him early in the season.
Gonzalez was a late-season pickup from the Nationals who went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 25⅓ innings.
Granderson, also a late-season pickup in a deal with the Blue Jays, provided a veteran bat off the bench.
The Brewers moved outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the 40-man roster to protect him against being taken in the Rule 5 draft.
The team also re-signed former Rays first-round draft pick Jake Hager, an outfielder who played in Class AA and AAA last season.