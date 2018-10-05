MILWAUKEE – Erik Kratz’s moment finally arrived.
After 17 seasons mostly spent bouncing around the minor leagues and occasionally riding the bench in the big leagues, Kratz got the chance to play in his first post-season game Friday night.
And he made that opportunity an even more memorable one by coming through with a clutch two-run single with two out in the eighth inning to provide a welcome cushion for the Milwaukee Brewers as they beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five National League Division Series.
It’s the kind of thing Kratz, 38, has been preparing for all his life.
“No doubt,” he said. “You’re playing waffle ball, you’re up with the bases loaded, two outs and your team needs you. That’s awesome.”
Safe to say, the bloop single to left was the biggest hit of Kratz’s career, which began with Medicine Hat in 2002. Over the years he’s been with 30 minor league clubs in 12 different big league organizations.
“I hit a home run in the Triple-A playoffs one time,” said Kratz. “That was pretty cool. Yeah, it’s the biggest hit. Just like the strikeout before was the biggest strikeout of my career. That’s what this moment is.”
Kratz arrived at his big moment thanks to a seemingly insignificant deal in May when the Brewers acquired him from the New York Yankees to replace Jett Bandy as the backup catcher behind Manny Piña. His role has grown into more of a job share since then, and Friday was his chance to make his most significant contribution.
“I feel like it’s an incredible opportunity to be here,” he said. “I don’t think anybody loses that fact.
“I’ll be done playing baseball soon. I’m closer to the end than I am to the beginning of my career. But I’ve also played my last game of my career for probably the last 12 years, if I’m going to be honest. I think that gives me a different perception of what goes on. They tell plenty of people to beat it, to not come back, and the game keeps playing. When I’m done, whatever day that is, the game is going to keep going and I’m not going to have any regrets.”
The Brewers are the fourth organization Kratz has been with during a playoff season. But he was left off the post-season roster by the Philadelphia Phillies and the Yankees and never got in a game as the backup to Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in 2014.
Kratz became the second-oldest position player to make his postseason debut with a start, exceeded only by Lave Cross of the Philadelphia Athletics, who started at third base in the 1905 World Series at the age of 39.
“I definitely understand that this doesn’t come along often,” he said. “But I also understand that jobs in the big leagues don’t come along either. I’ve enjoyed all of it.
“I’ve been preparing for that game for years. If it never came I wouldn’t have been disappointed. I knew I had an opportunity to play. I think my family would’ve been disappointed if I hadn’t gotten to play. I have a ring to prove it and we’re on our way to another one.”
Kratz said he sometimes gets too caught up in taking care of his business and doesn’t always take time to just enjoy the moment. His wife Sarah frequently reminds him to take that step back on occasion and do things like save the catcher’s mitt from his first playoff game.
“She keeps me grounded,” Kratz said. “She reminds me to enjoy it.”
Kratz singled in his first post-season at-bat in the third inning. But things turned sour after that as he made a throwing error on a stolen base by Ian Desmond in the seventh inning, allowing him to advance to third with nobody out. “I can’t do that,” he said. “I’ve got to make a good throw there and I didn’t.”
His battery mates bailed him out, as Joakim Soria struck out the next two batters and Josh Hader retired Charlie Blackmon on a line drive to end the threat.
In the bottom of that inning, Kratz came up with runners on first and third with nobody out and struck out.
But he made up for it his next time up.
“I was just trying to put together a good at-bat,” he said. “I tried to have a good approach, I had a good result.”
Kratz said he tried to soak in the moment at first base, but it was difficult.
“I really wish I could hear the crowd more but in those moments when the crowd gets so loud, you don’t hear them,” he said. “Sitting on the bench, you hear them. But there’s so much going on in my head that you don’t hear them. Maybe I’ll watch the highlights sometime.”
Brewers manager Craig Counsell tabbed veteran left-hander Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57 ERA) to start Game 3 on Saturday night in Colorado. “I believe in Wade Miley,” Counsell said. “Wade has been really good against right-handed hitters this year. I’m very comfortable with it. … The Brewers' No. 5 through No. 8 hitters accounted for eight of their nine hits … The Brewers reached back to their 1982 World Series team as Cecil Cooper and Gorman Thomas threw out the ceremonial first pitches Friday, with Jim Gantner, another member of that team, and Counsell serving as catchers.