Brewers upbeat heading into weekend series in Cleveland

With three off-days in the next week, the Brewers should be rested when they return to Milwaukee Sept. 11 for an 11-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals that includes a pair of doubleheaders vs. the Cardinals.

"We know we have to play better to get there but we're not in a bad position at all," Counsell said. "We feel like it's in front of us and with a good month of baseball, a good 28 games, that we can put ourselves in a real good position."

The Brewers have been in this position before. They went into each of the past two Septembers on the verge of falling out of contention, only to catch fire down the stretch and storm their way into the postseason. With each league sending three additional teams to the postseason field, their chances of making a run are good but unlike in past years, the Brewers won't have the benefit of an influx of new faces acquired in trades or called up to fill expanded rosters.