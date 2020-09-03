Brewers upbeat heading into weekend series in Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — It might not seem like it, but with an 8-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up a pretty successful homestand.
The Brewers went 6-4 during that stretch at Miller Park — splitting a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, winning three of four vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates and splitting a two-game series vs. the Tigers. That left Milwaukee at 17-19, five games behind the Cubs in the National League Central and two games out of a berth in the expanded postseason field at the start of Thursday's play.
"We just gotta survive sometimes," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's what we're doing right now. There were a couple of really clean games but we scrapped for some wins and as I said the other night, that's how we're going to have to do it."
The Brewers open a three-game weekend series in Cleveland on Friday night. The Indians (23-14) lead the American League Central.
Wednesday's win provided reason optimism. An offense that has sputtered through the first six weeks of the season not only drew a season-high 10 walks but also snapped another problematic trend and actually took advantage of the run-scoring opportunities those walks provided.
Christian Yelich closed the homestand on a high note, hitting his ninth home run of the season Tuesday night and drawing a season-high four walks and scoring three runs Wednesday. Over his past five games, Yelich has looked much more like the National League's two-time batting champion, going 5-for-17 with a double, two home runs, two RBIs, seven runs scored and a 1.160 OPS.
His overall numbers — . 205 batting average/.340 on-base percentage/.484 slugging percentage, and .824 OPS — appear pedestrian compared to the gaudy numbers he's put up over the past two seasons. But for Yelich, those numbers aren't nearly as important as making the playoffs.
"The stats are what they are," Yelich said. "If you play hard, play the game the right way and stay after it, they take care of themselves. If we make the playoffs, if we're a playoff team and we give ourselves a chance then everybody will be satisfied with their year in that aspect.
"If you can get into the playoffs, I think that's the measure of a good year, individual results not withstanding."
The schedule hasn't been much of a help. Not counting last Wednesday, when the Brewers boycotted their game with the Reds in support of social justice issues, they've had one off day since their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed at the beginning of the month.
With three off-days in the next week, the Brewers should be rested when they return to Milwaukee Sept. 11 for an 11-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals that includes a pair of doubleheaders vs. the Cardinals.
"We know we have to play better to get there but we're not in a bad position at all," Counsell said. "We feel like it's in front of us and with a good month of baseball, a good 28 games, that we can put ourselves in a real good position."
The Brewers have been in this position before. They went into each of the past two Septembers on the verge of falling out of contention, only to catch fire down the stretch and storm their way into the postseason. With each league sending three additional teams to the postseason field, their chances of making a run are good but unlike in past years, the Brewers won't have the benefit of an influx of new faces acquired in trades or called up to fill expanded rosters.
Teams were allowed 30 active players for the first two weeks of the season, 28 for the next two weeks before trimming rosters to 26 players for the rest of the season. MLB and the players' union altered that plan last month, eliminating the final round of cuts and allowing teams to keep 28 players for the rest of the season and the playoffs — two more than the 26-player limit originally in place before the coronavirus pandemic shut the game down in March, but significantly less than the 40-player limit of Septembers past.
In other words, help isn't on the way. For the Brewers to make the playoffs for a franchise-record third consecutive season, the same players whose slumps and struggles have put them into this position will have to play their way out of it.
Counsell, who has to this point resisted the urge to stray from playing the matchups the way his roster was designed, hasn't lost confidence in his players' ability to turn things around.
"These are the guys we've counted on," Counsell said. "We're going to count on these guys that are here to be the guys that get us out of this. We're going to count on them to get back to what they've been. That's definitely what we're counting on. That's the bet we're making. There's no question about it."
