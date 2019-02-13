The Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday unveiled a $60 million renovation and expansion of the team’s spring training home, Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The new name for the complex is American Family Fields of Phoenix, which comes with American Family Insurance's new future naming rights deal with the Brewers for Miller Park.
The project includes an 82,000-square-foot clubhouse with locker rooms and improved facilities, along with new concessions, retail stores, seating and a Daktronics video board. The previous major league and minor league buildings totaled about 41,000 square feet so space has been doubled.
The complex features a new entry plaza, renovated space for sports science and psychological services, an eight-lane batting tunnel, an agility field, new pitching and catching mounds, a high-performance practice field matching Miller Park’s dimensions and improvements to each of the seven playing fields.
The Brewers in November 2017 reached an agreement with the city of Phoenix to remain at Maryvale for another 25 years.