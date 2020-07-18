Brewers unlikely to have traditional starting rotation due to abundance of arms

MILWAUKEE — Less than a week before the 2020 Major League Baseball season finally gets underway, the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting rotation is starting to take shape.
Brandon Woodruff will start the season opener Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Brett Anderson, if healthy, will take the ball to start the second game and Josh Lindblom figures to start the series finale.
After that, it’s anybody’s guess.
“I really encourage everyone — especially in a season like this, at the front end of the season with a 30-man roster and the number of pitchers we’re likely to carry — to avoid being preoccupied with who is taking the ball first and who is coming in behind them,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.
Stearns has provided manager Craig Counsell with plenty of options this season. Behind Woodruff, Anderson and Lindblom, right-hander Corbin Burnes has been stretched out and has looked dominant during summer camp.
Adrian Houser will be able to work multiple innings as will left-handers Eric Lauer and Brent Suter. And right-hander Freddy Peralta, who signed a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension just before baseball shut down in March, also is in the mix.
“I think what we are trying to use to our advantage is just the length of a lot of our pitchers,” Counsell said. “So I don’t know when a lot of them will pitch, but I think they are going to pitch in bigger stints, Maybe more than five guys are going to pitch in bigger stints. That, I think, is a strength of our staff, and something we’re going to have to use to our advantage.”
Counsell has urged his players to expect the unexpected during the 60-game sprint that constitutes the season. That message was primarily focused on the potential unknowns with the coronavirus still hovering over day-to-day life, but it also applies to roles and assignments and happens to coincide with another of Counsell’s philosophies: the de-emphasis of traditional labels such as “starter” and “reliever.”
With as many as 18 pitchers at his disposal for the first two weeks of the season, when teams are allowed 30 active players on the roster, Counsell will likely mix-and-match his out-getters in the same way he has during the past two Septembers when short starts and multi-inning relief stints helped the Brewers surge into the playoffs.
Burnes and Peralta both excelled in that role two years ago and could find themselves doing so again this year, while also seeing time at the front end of games as Counsell looks to take advantage of matchups and put his pitchers in the best position to succeed.
“We’ve had a couple meetings where it’s just kind of like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to be ready for anything this year,’” Burnes said. “We know we’re going to start with a more expanded pitching staff this year and it’s going to be backwards in that we’re maybe going to be limited more toward the end of the year. So, it’s one of those things that this year, more than ever, it’s any guy at any time so you’ve just got to be ready to go out and and get some outs.”
The ability to pitch in different roles and adapt on a game-by-game basis is more than just a willingness to be a good teammate, or put aside individual goals for the good of the team. Versatility has become a cornerstone of the Brewers’ developmental process and as a result, makes the transition easier when they get to the major league level.
“There are some staffs out in major league baseball that have not done the creative things we’ve done,” pitching coach Chris Hook said. “I think that’s kind of the culture we’ve created and I think Craig does a great job of managing it. He’s really good at putting out guys in great spots, and I think that’s why it all works.
“If you come up through a system where you’re rigid in ‘this is what I do and this is my role,’ I don’t think it works as well. For our organization and how we ring our guys through the system being willing and able to do this, I think it works for us.”
