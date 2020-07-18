Brewers unlikely to have traditional starting rotation due to abundance of arms

Counsell has urged his players to expect the unexpected during the 60-game sprint that constitutes the season. That message was primarily focused on the potential unknowns with the coronavirus still hovering over day-to-day life, but it also applies to roles and assignments and happens to coincide with another of Counsell’s philosophies: the de-emphasis of traditional labels such as “starter” and “reliever.”

With as many as 18 pitchers at his disposal for the first two weeks of the season, when teams are allowed 30 active players on the roster, Counsell will likely mix-and-match his out-getters in the same way he has during the past two Septembers when short starts and multi-inning relief stints helped the Brewers surge into the playoffs.

Burnes and Peralta both excelled in that role two years ago and could find themselves doing so again this year, while also seeing time at the front end of games as Counsell looks to take advantage of matchups and put his pitchers in the best position to succeed.