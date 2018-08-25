After pitcher Matt Harvey was claimed on revocable waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds had 48 hours to negotiate a trade.
There was no deal.
The Reds chose to keep Harvey for the remainder of the season Friday, watching the deadline expire less than an hour before Harvey made his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs.
“We made an organizational decision and we couldn’t come to an agreement that made sense for us,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said. “We felt that it made more sense to keep him and gain positive momentum for our club through the end of this season and heading into next season. He’s been a positive influence on that club. That was our decision-making process.”
Brewers general manager David Stearns refused to acknowledge the pursuit of Harvey, who gave up one run in 5⅓ innings during the 3-2 loss to the Cubs.
“I know there’s certainly been a lot of reporting out there over the last 24 hours, but I’m going to stick to my policy of not commenting on any specific trade discussion or activity,” Stearns said. “Clearly there is waiver activity right now. There are a lot of players being put on waivers. We’ve certainly claimed some; some have been publicly reported and some have not.
“I think we have a lot of discussions that are ongoing really at all times of the year and most of them don’t work out. Most of the trade discussions we have and most of our interactions with teams don’t lead to deals. Generally, the ones that are reported are the ones that do get consummated and that’s why they’re announced and that’s why they’re reported. It’s not particularity unusual in any circumstance to have engagement with another team and not have it lead to a transaction.”
But Stearns did say he still has faith in Milwaukee’s starters heading into the stretch run.
“This is a group that has pitched competitively throughout the vast majority of the season,” Stearns said. “We think they will continue to do so.”
Stearns remains optimistic pitcher Zach Davies will play a role. Davies was optioned to Class A Wisconsin on Thursday after wrapping up a rehab assignment with an impressive outing for Class AA Biloxi by allowing just a run on two hits and a walk over six innings.
Davies will make at least one start for the Timber Rattlers. If all goes well, he could be back with the Brewers after rosters expand.
With Corey Knebel being sent to Class AAA Colorado Springs on Thursday with the hope he’ll revert to his All-Star form of a year ago, the Brewers activated Joakim Soria from the disabled list. He’s saved 220 games during his career including 16 for the White Sox, who dealt him to the Brewers ahead of the trade deadline this season.
“He didn’t miss a lot of time with the injury, so we feel like we can put him right back into some bigger spots for us,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.
Soria had allowed just a single earned run in seven appearances since the trade but has been out since Aug. 10 with a strained thigh.
Knebel saved 39 games last season but has a 5.08 ERA in 2018 largely because his curveball, which devastated hitters a year ago, has been inconsistent allowing hitters to sit on his fastball.
“He wants to pitch better, so we’re trying to figure out a way to help him pitch better,” Counsell said. “This is the track he’ll be on.”
Counsell had tried a number of different methods of getting Knebel back on track. First, by using him more frequently — even in non-save situations — to get Knebel more consistent work and when that still didn’t produce results, Counsell moved him out of the closer’s role into lower-leverage situations.
That, too, didn’t work so the team decided that it would be easier for Knebel to work through his issues without having games on the line.
“We thought the best chance for us to get Corey throwing the ball well again is to give him this break,” Counsell said.”Give him some time to work and then see what we’ve got and go after it in September.”
The right-hander has a 7.24 ERA since the All-Star break and in his last seven appearances, Knebel is 0-2 with an 11.37 ERA.
"This isn't really a demotion. It's a break," Stearns said. "Allow him some time to really work on some things in bullpen sessions. It's really tough for active relief pitchers at the major league level to do that during the normal course of a season because they need to pitch in games every single night."
— Andrew Wagner contributed to this report.