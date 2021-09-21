Brewers' Tyrone Taylor returns from injury rehab

"I’m excited," Taylor said. "I need to calm down a little bit, actually. I was here yesterday watching the boys play, so this is my second day here. But being in the lineup, I’ve got a little anxiousness in me. I’m ready to go."

Yelich gets a break

Along with Cain and Bradley, Yelich was also out of the lineup Tuesday, which Counsell said was a scheduled day off for the left fielder.

After finally snapping out of a season-long slump with a strong August, Yelich has been struggling of late. Since the start of September, he's batting .203 with a pair of doubles, seven RBIs and a .511 OPS while drawing only five walks and striking out 16 times in 69 plate appearances.

"I think he's in a little bit of a rough patch," Counsell said. "But there's a lot of time left to get it going still so that's what we'll try to do."

Over his last seven games, he's 3-for-29 with seven strikeouts and two walks, dropping his average from a season-best .260 to .247 after an 0-for-3 showing Monday night when Counsell dropped him to fifth in the batting order for the second time this season.

Counsell said the move was more about the makeup of the lineup that night than Yelich's struggles.