Brewers' Tyrone Taylor returns from injury rehab

MILWAUKEE — At least one member of the Milwaukee Brewers doesn’t mind that the team hasn’t clinched the NL Central Division title yet.
Outfielder Tyrone Taylor returned to the team Tuesday after missing nearly a month with a strained right oblique and he's looking forward to helping his teammates reach their next goal.
"When I was away I was watching every day because I was excited for them to do it, but I was really hoping I was going to make it back," Taylor said. "I’m glad that they held off a little bit. We are going to the playoffs no matter what now, so hopefully we take it one game at a time and get it here on this homestand."
Entering Tuesday's game with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee's magic number for winning the division was three games.
Taylor has earned the right to join the festivities. Appearing in 82 games (45 starts) over four stints with Milwaukee this season, Taylor batted .245 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .776 OPS.
He provided coverage when Christian Yelich missed 27 games earlier this season because of back problems and again after the All-Star break when Yelich tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor has also gotten action in right field (24 appearances, 16 starts) and center field (12 appearances, 10 starts) and been a valuable weapon off the bench, batting .333 (6-for-18) with a pair of home runs.
"He’s been a quality producer and performer for this team," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Taylor was injured during a game against Washington on Aug. 20. "We’ve counted on him. When we’ve counted on him, we haven’t always expected him to, but there’s certainly been times where he’s really delivered and been a big part of this offense.
"Lorenzo (Cain) has missed a bunch of time, Christian missed a bunch of time early in the year, and Tyrone really stepped up."
Taylor caught a break because the Class AAA season was extended into September after beginning a month later than planned due to health and safety concerns. That allowed Milwaukee to send Taylor out on a rehab assignment on Sept. 10 in order to get regular at-bats and as close to full strength as possible when he finally returned to the Brewers.
In five games with Nashville, Taylor went 6-for-13 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk.
"To get that amount of at-bats down in Nashville was clutch," Taylor said. "I feel ready to go."
Taylor didn't have to wait long for his first taste of action. Counsell had him in the starting lineup Tuesday night, batting eighth and playing center field with Cain getting one more day to recover from a sore groin and Jackie Bradley Jr. battling a case of plantar fasciitis.
"I’m excited," Taylor said. "I need to calm down a little bit, actually. I was here yesterday watching the boys play, so this is my second day here. But being in the lineup, I’ve got a little anxiousness in me. I’m ready to go."
Yelich gets a break
Along with Cain and Bradley, Yelich was also out of the lineup Tuesday, which Counsell said was a scheduled day off for the left fielder.
After finally snapping out of a season-long slump with a strong August, Yelich has been struggling of late. Since the start of September, he's batting .203 with a pair of doubles, seven RBIs and a .511 OPS while drawing only five walks and striking out 16 times in 69 plate appearances.
"I think he's in a little bit of a rough patch," Counsell said. "But there's a lot of time left to get it going still so that's what we'll try to do."
Over his last seven games, he's 3-for-29 with seven strikeouts and two walks, dropping his average from a season-best .260 to .247 after an 0-for-3 showing Monday night when Counsell dropped him to fifth in the batting order for the second time this season.
Counsell said the move was more about the makeup of the lineup that night than Yelich's struggles.
"There will be lineups where he may hit there (again)," Counsell said. "He may hit second, third, fourth. I think you know that we switch lineups around enough. I realize he's hit third most of the season. Just kind of with the personnel last night, I thought that was the best way to do it."
Anderson returns Wednesday
Left-hander Brett Anderson threw another light bullpen session Monday before the series opener and will return to the mound Wednesday night against the Cardinals.
Anderson had been on the injured list since Sept. 1, when he was hit in the shoulder by a line drive from the Giants' Brandon Crawford. He's reported no problems since but isn't expected to work particularly deep in his first game back.
"He's been ready to go for a while now," Counsell said.