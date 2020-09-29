Brewers turn to Brent Suter to start NL wild card series opener against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — In normal circumstances, the Milwaukee Brewers would take the field Wednesday night for Game 1 of their National League wild card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers behind Corbin Burnes.
The right-hander had been in line to start a potential playoff opener throughout the final month of the regular season but after suffering a strained oblique during a start at St. Louis last Thursday, Milwaukee's top starter will open the playoffs on the injured list while left-hander Brent Suter throws the Brewers' first offering of the postseason.
Manager Craig Counsell made the announcement ahead of his team's Tuesday night workout at Dodger Stadium. While he admitted it's hard to replace a pitcher having as successful a season as Burnes was before the injury, Counsell isn't worried about Suter being up to the challenge.
Suter, 31, went 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 appearances this season, including 1.38 ERA in four starts. Two of those came over the final two weeks, when he helped the Brewers cover valuable innings during doubleheaders with the Cardinals. Suter was the winning pitcher in both games, striking out a combined seven batters over seven scoreless innings.
"He's pitching well and he's been in big games for us," Counsell said. "I'm very comfortable with him being out there. We're on Plan B, but it's a good Plan B."
Suter will be facing the Dodgers for the first time since July 22, 2018 when he allowed five second-inning runs and left the game in the third inning with what would later be revealed to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament that required season-ending Tommy John surgery. It left him on the sidelines when the Brewers battled Los Angeles in the NL Championship Series later that fall.
Suter didn't return until last September, long after the teams completed their season series, and because of baseball's geographically-focused schedule this season, the Dodgers will get a crash course in Suter's quick pace and unique style that has helped lead to his success.
"I hope I can throw off their timing and put them on the defensive," Suter said, "That's a great lineup over there. A really good team. We know we have our hands full but that doesn't mean we have to be Superman out there. We just have to do our jobs."
For Suter, that means he won't have to worry about working much more than the season-high four innings he threw his last time out. Counsell plans to follow the same bullpen formula he's used in Suter's previous starts, and has additional length options available in right-handers Freddy Peralta and Adrian Houser.
"Eight innings is out of the question for Brent," Counsell said. "(Brandon Woodruff) obviously gave a great performance last Saturday in St. Louis that gets you right to Josh (Hader). That's not going to happen tomorrow night, so some other guys are going to have to contribute to a win."
And if all goes according to the plan, Suter and the Brewers hope to hand a 1-0 series lead to Woodruff.
"We've got a real opportunity here," Suter said. "(A) best-of-three series and anything can happen. They had a very good regular season and we snuck into these playoffs a little bit, so in a way, we have nothing to lose because the pressure's on (the Dodgers).
Counsell has yet to decide who would start a potential third game. Left-hander Brett Anderson could be an option depending on whether or not he's recovered from the blister that forced him from the regular-season finale after 2⅓ innings.
When he spoke to the media Tuesday night, Counsell didn't have an update on Anderson's status, nor that of first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, who suffered a quad injury running to first base in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss.
With right-hander Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA) starting for Los Angeles Wednesday night, not having Vogelbach in the lineup would be a big blow to a Brewers' offense that has struggled to score runs. He's been among the team's best producers since being claimed off waivers in early September, batting .328 (19-for-58) with four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .987 OPS in 19 games.
Vogelbach was expected to take part in the Brewers’ workout late Tuesday night, as was outfielder Ben Gamel, who has been on the injured list with a strained left quad since Sept. 20.
