Brewers turn to Brent Suter to start NL wild card series opener against Dodgers

Suter will be facing the Dodgers for the first time since July 22, 2018 when he allowed five second-inning runs and left the game in the third inning with what would later be revealed to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament that required season-ending Tommy John surgery. It left him on the sidelines when the Brewers battled Los Angeles in the NL Championship Series later that fall.

Suter didn't return until last September, long after the teams completed their season series, and because of baseball's geographically-focused schedule this season, the Dodgers will get a crash course in Suter's quick pace and unique style that has helped lead to his success.

"I hope I can throw off their timing and put them on the defensive," Suter said, "That's a great lineup over there. A really good team. We know we have our hands full but that doesn't mean we have to be Superman out there. We just have to do our jobs."

For Suter, that means he won't have to worry about working much more than the season-high four innings he threw his last time out. Counsell plans to follow the same bullpen formula he's used in Suter's previous starts, and has additional length options available in right-handers Freddy Peralta and Adrian Houser.