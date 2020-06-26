Brewers training camp at Miller Park different kind of adventure

That group will eventually grow as Stearns trims the roster to the 30-player limit for Opening Day and is also expected to include a number of the organization's younger prospects, who might otherwise stand to lose an entire year of development if minor league seasons are cancelled.

"We will have some number of younger prospects who realistically don't have a chance of performing in the major leagues this year as part of our larger pool," Stearns said. "We're still going through and working through what we want that pool to look like. At this point, the only thing we need to decide are the players who we want to in major league camp."

Stearns said he hasn't heard from any players planning to opt out of the season due to concerns over exposure to the virus and while there have been a small number of individuals in the organization who have tested positive, those cases have been asymptomatic.

Still, keeping everybody involved in the operation healthy and safe will be the primary focus.

"We also still recognize just how contagious this virus is," Stearns said. "We're going to do our best to educate our players as best as possible on how they can remain healthy and how we can put ourselves in the best position to succeed in this environment and how we can keep everyone safe."