MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns made his first major move of the offseason Wednesday by sending right-hander Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham to the San Diego Padres for infielder Luis Urias and left-hander Eric Lauer and future considerations.
Urias, 22, is the centerpiece of the deal. Considered one of the top prospects in baseball heading into last season, he struggled to find his footing in 71 major league games (.223/.329/.326, 4 home runs, 24 RBI) but posted a .998 OPS with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 73 games with Class AAA El Paso.
Urias has spent most of his professional career as a second baseman and shortstop, positions that would appear to be filled in Milwaukee with Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia. Hiura, a former first-round pick who lived up to his billing as a hitting prodigy as a rookie last season, isn't likely to leave any time soon but Arcia, once a top prospect himself, could find himself expendable after another inconsistent season at the plate that also saw him struggle defensively.
Lauer, 24, went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA in 30 appearances (28 starts) for the Padres last season.
Davies, 26, spent five seasons with the Brewers after they acquired him in 2015 deadline deal that sent Gerardo Parra to Baltimore. Davies went 3-2 with a 3.71 ERA as a rookie that season and followed that with a solid performance in 2016, going 11-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 28 starts.
Davies went 17-9 with a 3.90 ERA while starting an NL-leading 33 games in 2017 but wasn't able to build on that success a year later and made just 13 starts thanks to a combination of injury and inconsistency.
He bounced back last season to go 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts but stood to earn a significant raise on his $2.6 million salary in arbitration so with the Brewers needing to create financial flexibility — and the Padres in the hunt for starting pitching — there was a natural fit.
Milwaukee also had to part with Grisham, who hit six home runs and drove in 24 in 51 games for the Brewers last season.
San Diego also acquired another former Brewers player on Wednesday, signing free agent left-hander Drew Pomeranz.
Pomeranz excelled in a relief role after Milwaukee acquired him in a deadline deal with San Francisco. In 28 appearances, Pomeranz posted a 1.88 ERA and didn't allow a run in 18 of his final 20 appearances.
This story will be updated.