Brewers trade relief pitcher David Phelps to Phillies

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers parted with some of their bullpen depth ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Monday, shipping right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb of The Athletic were first to report the deal, which has not yet been confirmed by the Brewers.

Phelps, 33, appeared in 12 games for Milwaukee, going 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 innings.

In exchange for Phelps, the Brewers will receive three players to be named later, all of them believed to be lower-level minor league prospects.

“I think (Phelps is) one of those guys that has the ability to be a multiple-inning reliever who gets left-handers and right-handers out,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters during the offseason. "He’s also a guy who is extremely prepared. He studies the game. Can perform multiple roles.“

This marks the second straight season that Phelps was moved at the deadline. After missing the 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Phelps signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and posted a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances before Toronto dealt him to the Chicago Cubs.