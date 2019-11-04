MILWAUKEE — Facing a deadline to pick up an $8.5 million option on Chase Anderson's contract, the Milwaukee Brewers instead traded the veteran right-handed starter to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for minor league infielder Chad Spanberger.
Anderson, who will turn 32 later this month, went 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances for the Brewers in 2019. He began the year in the bullpen, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in five appearances. But after a rash of injuries and inconsistency left Milwaukee's rotation in shambles, Anderson moved back into a starting role and went 7-4 with a 4.19 ERA, posting three quality starts along the way.
Acquired along with infielders Isan Diaz and Aaron Hill from Arizona in January 2016 in exchange for Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner, Anderson went 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in 166 appearances (160 starts) for the Brewers over four seasons.
His best season came in 2017 when he went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts, establishing himself as a building block in Milwaukee's rotation along with right-handers Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson.
Milwaukee signed Anderson to a modest contract extension that winter, paying him $4.75 million in 2018 and $6.5 million in 2019 with team options for 2020 and 2021.
That performance also earned him the coveted Opening Day assignment in 2018 but while he managed to post a 3.93 ERA in 30 starts, he was removed from the rotation after allowing three runs over 3⅔ innings in a Sept. 18 start and was left off the Brewers' postseason roster.
Spanberger, who turned 24 on Friday, is a left-hander hitter who has 59 home runs in 305 minor league games. He hit 13 home runs last season for Class AA New Hampshire, where he posted a .707 OPS while batting .237.
He has played most of his career at first base but played much of the 2019 season in right field, giving him the kind of positional versatility — as well as the left-handed power — the Brewers covet.
Monday was the last day for team's to exercise their options on players for 2020. Along with Anderson, the Brewers also faced decisions on catcher Manny Pina ($1.85 million) and first baseman Eric Thames ($7.5 million).
The Brewers reportedly notified Pina last week that they would pick up his 2020 option.