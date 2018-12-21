One day after acquiring infielder Cory Spangenberg, the Milwaukee Brewers sent outfielder Domingo Santana to the Seattle Mariners on Friday in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavolas.
The 26-year-old Santana is two years removed from hitting 30 home runs with 85 RBIs, but he struggled to find a spot in the Brewers' outfield last season following the additions of Lorenzo Cain and NL MVP Christian Yelich. Santana appeared in just 85 games and hit .265 with five homers and 20 RBIs. He played even less in the field, appearing in only 55 games defensively a year after starting 138 games in right field for the Brewers.
"Santana was one of the most productive outfielders in baseball in 2017," Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "He did not have the same opportunities last year, but his age and power bat from the right side make him a very good fit for our club moving forward."
The 26-year-old Gamel, younger brother of former Brewers third baseman Mat Gamel, appeared in 101 games last season for the Mariners and hit .272, but started just 69 games. He was a regular defensive replacement and can play left and right field. Two seasons ago, Gamel started 127 games and hit .275 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs.
"During his young career, Ben has proven that he can hit at the major league level. His left-handed bat and outfield versatility also provide solid fits for our roster," Milwaukee general manager David Stearns said.
Stearns said Santana's upcoming salary boost in arbitration "was not a factor" in making the trade. Gamel made $558,100 in 2018 and is not yet eligible for salary arbitration. Santana does not have any minor league options remaining while Gamel has one.
Stearns said the Brewers had targeted the right-handed Zavolas in the 2018 amateur draft. Zavolas was selected in the 18th round by Seattle and was 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 19 appearances at two Class A stops.