Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Braves for pair of right-handed pitchers

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers cleared up a logjam at one position and added to their depth at another Tuesday morning, dealing infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Arcia, 26, had been the Brewers' starting shortstop since making his big league debut as the team's top prospect in 2016. This season, the Brewers planned to split his time between shortstop and third base, allowing Luis Urias to get action at short.

He appeared in all four of Milwaukee's games this season, starting once at shortstop and twice at third base, while going 1-for-11 at the plate with an RBI and three strikeouts.

The move clears a path for Urias, who the Brewers acquired after a disappointing showing by Arcia in 2019, to become the everyday shortstop with Travis Shaw moving into the starting role at third base.

It also clears $2 million in salary from the Brewers' payroll this season and eliminates the potential of going through arbitration or non-tendering Arcia this coming offseason.

Sobotka, 27, has a 5.36 ERA in 50 appearances over three season for the Braves.