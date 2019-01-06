The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Keon Broxton to the New York Mets in exchange for reliever Bobby Wahl and two prospects, right-hander Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio on Saturday.
Broxton had four home runs, 11 RBIs and a .179 batting average in 51 games for Milwaukee last season. While he stole 23 bases in 2016 and 21 the following year, he swiped just five last season. A right-handed batter, he hit 20 homers in 2017 but struck out 175 times.
Wahl, a 26-year-old righty, was acquired by the Mets from Oakland in July as part of the deal that sent closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics. Wahl went 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in seven games with the Mets and was 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA for New York's and Oakland's Triple-A teams last season.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says Wahl "has the arsenal to be a very quality major league reliever and has dominated the upper levels of the minor leagues."
Hill, a right-handed reliever, was selected out of South Carolina in the fourth round of last year's amateur draft. He went 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in nine games for the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Valerio batted .319 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 67 games in the Dominican Summer League.
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called the 28-year-old Broxton a "dynamic athlete with the ability to impact the game in the outfield, on the bases and with his bat."
Lagares had little depth behind him on the roster, with corner outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo his likely backups in center before the trade. Yoenis Cespedes is recovering from surgery on both heels and New York is not certain when he will return.