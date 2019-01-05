The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Keon Broxton to the New York Mets in exchange for reliever Bobby Wahl and two prospects, right-hander Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio on Saturday.
Broxton, who is out of options, played parts of three seasons for the Brewers and hit 20 home runs as a free-swinging regular in 2017, but he mostly distinguished himself with his defense.
He made one of the Brewers' most athletic plays last season, leaping at the center-field wall to take away a home run from the Twins' Brian Dozier in a one-run victory on July 4 at Miller Park, and was often inserted for defensive purposes late in the season as the Brewers chased the NL Central Division title.
"Keon is a dynamic athlete with the ability to impact the game in the outfield, on the bases and with his bat," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said of Broxton, who hit .179 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 51 games last season. "He adds depth to our major league roster for 2019 and into the future."
If he spends the season in the majors, Broxton projects to be arbitration-eligible next winter.
Brewers general manager David Stearns said Wahl "has the arsenal to be a very quality major league reliever and has dominated the upper levels of the minor leagues."
Wahl, 26, made his major league debut with the A's in 2017 before being dealt to the Mets on July 21, 2018, in the Jeurys Familia trade. Wahl made seven big league appearances last season, allowing six earned runs over 5⅓ innings with a fastball that topped out at 97.9 mph.
Wahl, who was ranked the Mets' No. 28 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has struck out 14.5 batters per nine innings in parts of three seasons at the Class AAA level, with 19 saves and a 2.66 ERA in 67⅔ innings. He has two minor league options remaining.
Hill, 21, was the Mets' fourth-round draft pick last year out of the University of South Carolina. He struck out 26 in 15⅓ innings for Class A Brooklyn in his pro debut.
Valerio, 18, spent his first pro season in the Dominican Summer League and hit .319 with three home runs, 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 67 games.