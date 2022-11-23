Brewers trade Hunter Renfroe to Angels for 3 young pitchers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night.
Milwaukee received right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris.
Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs and an .807 OPS in 125 games this season, his first with the Brewers. He led major league right fielders with 11 assists and ranked 10th in the National League with a .492 slugging percentage.
“Obviously, it’s a productive player who’s done it year in and year out for a while," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on a Zoom conference with reporters. "It’s a quality two-way guy. Not only can he produce on the offensive side, he’s a quality defender. He can really throw. Just the total package. We felt like he was a really good fit for us.”
Renfroe, who turns 31 in January, is eligible for arbitration again and likely to get a raise after earning a $7.65 million salary this year. He can become a free agent after next season.
He joins an Angels team looking for offense to support superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in a top-heavy lineup that struggled overall this year. Los Angeles went 73-89 and finished third in the AL West.
Milwaukee, with a limited budget, was second in the NL Central at 86-76 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after four consecutive appearances.
Renfroe was drafted 13th overall by San Diego in 2013 and spent his first four big league seasons with the Padres. But the Angels will mark his fifth team in five years, including Tampa Bay (2020) and Boston (2021).
Junk, 26, spent most of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake but made three appearances for the Angels, including two starts. He was 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.
The 25-year-old Peguero made 13 relief appearances for the Angels this season, compiling a 6.75 ERA in 17 1/3 innings. He pitched in 38 games for Salt Lake.
Seminaris, 24, was selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Long Beach State. He made a combined 21 starts and three relief appearances this year with High-A Tri-City, Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake, going 7-11 with a 3.54 ERA. He's struck out 209 batters in 185 minor league innings.
“We are happy to welcome three quality young arms to our organization, two of which are already on the major league roster and have a chance to impact our team in 2023,” Milwaukee general manager Matt Arnold said. “The ability to add pitching depth to an already strong stable of big league arms is something we feel good about.”
Milwaukee has several outfield prospects who could fill Renfroe's spot after playing in Triple-A this season.
Garrett Mitchell, a 2020 first-round draft pick, was called up late in the season and had an .832 OPS in 23 games. Sal Frelick, Esteury Ruiz and Joey Wiemer all spent at least part of the season at Triple-A Nashville. Ruiz was acquired from San Diego in the deal for All-Star closer Josh Hader just before the trade deadline.
“We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field,” Arnold said. “While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our major league team in the near future.”
Unforgettable: Relive Ryan Braun's biggest moments during his all-star career with the Brewers
May 25, 2007: Welcome to the show
Less than two years after Milwaukee selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2005 MLB Draft, Braun earned his first big-league call-up as the Brewers opened a three-game series against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.
Batting second and playing third base, Braun sent the first major league pitch he ever saw deep to right field but playable for Padres center fielder — and future teammate Mike Cameron — then grounded out to first base his second time up.
He sent another fly ball to center in his third at-bat and earned his first career RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an inning later, ripped a double to the gap in left for an RBI double, marking his first career hit.
May 26, 2007: First big-league HR
A day later, Braun came up empty in his first two at-bats against Justin Germano. With two outs in the third, Braun connected on a 1-1 offering from Germano for his first career home run to tie the game at 2-2 before the Padres went on to a 6-3 victory.
Sept. 25, 2008: Staying in the hunt
It had been a rough September for the Brewers. They'd opened the month winning five of 20 games, costing manager Ned Yost his job and putting the team's playoff hopes on thin ice heading into the penultimate series of the season.
Prince Fielder opened the series with a walk-off home run and after winning Game 2, the Brewers were looking for a sweep with Yovani Gallardo back on the mound for the first time since tearing his ACL in April.
After Todd Coffey and Mitch Stetter preserved a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th, Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning against Pittsburgh reliever Jesse Chavez to bring up Braun, who was 0-for-4 on the day and hitting just .207 for the month.
Chavez worked Braun even, 2-2, then left a cutter right down the middle that Braun crushed to left, clearing the bases and sending a crowd of 40,102 into a collective frenzy.
Sept. 28, 2008: The drought is over
After 26 years of waiting, it all came down to one game at Miller Park. The Brewers went into the final game of the regular season needing a victory to secure at least a tie for the NL Wild Card spot.
CC Sabathia did his part, holding the Cubs to a single, unearned run, while recording his seventh complete game since joining the team in a blockbuster trade in early July.
Milwaukee's offense, meanwhile, had been held in check by a parade of Cubs relievers but finally showed life in the sixth when Craig Counsell made it a 1-1 game with a bases-loaded single.
After right-hander Bob Howry struck out Sabathia to lead off the eighth, Mike Cameron put the go ahead run aboard with a single to left. Howry retired Ray Durham on a fly ball to right to bring up Braun, who blasted Howry's first offering into the Brewers' bullpen in left, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 lead.
"I thought I got enough for it to be a home run," Braun said. "I wasn't sure. Once I saw [Cubs outfielder Alfonso] Soriano's number, I thought I was in pretty good shape."
Howry got out of the inning without further damage and after Sabathia closed it out with a scoreless ninth, the Brewers watched and waited as the Mets lost, clinching Milwaukee's first postseason appearance since 1982 and setting off a raucous celebration at Miller Park.
Aug. 31, 2011: Whoops....
They can't all be highlights...
Braun nearly recorded his first inside-the-park home run in the third inning of an Aug. 31 contests against the Cardinals when he sent a drive deep to left that got past the glove of St. Louis outfielder Allen Craig. Nyjer Morgan scored on the play but as Braun rounded third, he stumbled and fell and ultimately was caught in a rundown.
The next day, starting pitcher Shaun Marcum marked the occasion by creating an outline of Braun's tumbling silhouette out of tape along the third-base line.
Sept. 23, 2011: Back to the postseason
Three years after Braun's epic blast against the Cubs, the Brewers found themselves back in the thick of the playoff race again and, thanks to some luck, in a position to clinch another postseason berth when they opened a series against the Marlins on Sept. 23 at Miller Park.
Just like 2008, the game was tied at 1 heading into the eighth. Prince Fielder put Milwaukee on the board with a solo home run to lead off the second and the Marlins tied it up on an RBI single by Bryan Petersen in the fourth.
Florida starter Chris Volstad gave way to right-hander Clay Hensley after seven innings and Hensley led off the eighth by striking out Jerry Hairston Jr.
Corey Hart followed with a double and Nyjer Morgan drew a walk to bring up Braun, who sent a 3-1 offering to center for his 32nd home run of the season to help the Brewers lock up their first division title since 1982 with a 4-1 victory.
Aug. 19, 2015: The Brewers' HR king
Though his 2013 suspension and a rash of injuries slowed the pursuit, Ryan Braun finally surpassed Robin Yount on the franchise's all-time home run list in the sixth inning of an 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.
"I'd rather have it happen here in front of the fans because I have such a special relationship with the fans and the city," Braun said. "It's nice to get some applause and an ovation instead of on the road, where it's like it doesn't happen at all. Definitely cool that it happened here. I was conscious of it while trying not to force the issue."
Sept. 28, 2018: Two blasts keep streak alive
The Brewers were the hottest team in baseball and had their sights set on catching the Cubs for the NL Central crown heading into their final series of the season.
Milwaukee had won four straight to get within a half-game of Chicago as they took the field against the Tigers on a Friday night at Miller Park but quickly found themselves in a 3-0 hole thanks to an early outburst against Zach Davies.
The deficit didn't last long as Christian Yelich put Milwaukee on the board with his 34th home run of the season, a one-out solo shot off Jordan Zimmermann. Two batters later, Braun fell behind 0-2 before sending a two-run shot to left-center, tying the game at 3.
The Brewers blew a 5-3 lead when Josh Hader gave up a two-run homer to Dawel Lugo in the top of the eighth but Braun answered when he led off the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the game, a fly ball that bounced off the glove of Nick Castellanos and over the wall in right field.
Sept. 15, 2019: Comeback slam
Once again, the Brewers found themselves trying to chase down a playoff berth as the regular season came to an end. This time, they'd have to do it without Christian Yelich, whose season came to an end with a fractured kneecap.
Braun had been slumping to start the final month, batting .133 (4-for-30) with a home run and five RBIs through his first 10 games, but he snapped out of that funk in a big way when he wiped out a 4-3 deficit with an ninth-inning grand slam against the Cardinals on Sept. 15.
The Brewers held on to win, 7-6, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
Sept. 26, 2020: The end
Braun had hinted that the 2020 season would be his last at the team's annual winter fan festival in January and made similar suggestions as spring training opened. The pandemic delayed that talk and Braun spent most of the shortened, 60-game schedule as the team's designated hitter.
He'd bat just .233 with eight home runs and the last, coming in the second-to-last game of the regular season, came against none other than longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in the fourth inning of a 3-0 victory.