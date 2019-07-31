The Milwaukee Brewers bolstered their pitching corps Wednesday, acquiring right-hander Jake Faria from the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as left-hander Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Ray Black from the San Francisco Giants.
In exchange, Milwaukee sent first baseman Jesus Aguilar to Tampa Bay and infield prospect Maurico Dubon to the Giants.
Faria, 26, has started 26 games for the Rays over the past two seasons but has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 2019, posting a 2.70 ERA in seven appearances for Tampa Bay.
Faria has spent most of this season at Class AAA Durham, where he was 6-2 with a 4.07 ERA in 23 appearances, including seven stats. He struck out 74 batters in 59⅔ innings at Durham.
Pomeranz, 30, was 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 appearances including 17 starts this season for the Giants, who signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in January. He spent the previous 2½ seasons with the Red Sox, who acquired him in a deadline deal with the Padres in 2016.
Black, 29, posted a 4.50 ERA in two relief appearances with the Giants this season and a 5.16 mark in 23 appearances for Class AAA Sacramento.
Aguilar, 29, mired in a deep slump, has hit just .225 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and a .694 OPS this season. Those numbers were a steep drop from a year ago when he hit 35 home runs and drove in 108, earning his first All-Star invitation.
Aguilar's struggles ultimately led to a reduced role and with the Brewers in need of pitching help, he became expendable.
Dubon, 25, came to Milwaukee with Travis Shaw in the trade that sent Tyler Thonburg to the Red Sox prior to the 2017 season. Dubon rose quickly through the Brewers' system and might have broke through to the big leagues a year ago were it not for a season-ending ACL injury.
Dubon was slashing .343/.348/.574 with a .922 OPS at the time of the injury. He overcame an illness in spring training this season and got off to another strong start at Class AAA San Antonio, where he was slashing .306/.343/.467 with 14 home runs when he earned his first call-up just before the All-Star break.
Milwaukee also dealt minor league pitcher Marcos Diplan to the Twins for cash considerations two days after designating him for assignment.
Diplan, 22, had a 4.99 ERA in 30 appearances (five starts) for Class AA Biloxi this season and was 31-28 with a 3.87 ERA over five seasons in the Brewers' system.
This story will be updated.