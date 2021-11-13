Brewers trade for Tampa Bay infielder Mike Brosseau

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert on Saturday in a trade between division winners.

Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

Brosseau, 27, hit .187 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also struggled at Class AAA Durham. He is a career .245 hitter with 16 homers and 46 RBIs in 143 games over three seasons.

Reifert, a 22-year-old righty, made his professional debut this season, going a combined 3-3 with eight saves and a 2.10 ERA in 37 games for Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin.