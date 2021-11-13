 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brewers trade for Tampa Bay infielder Mike Brosseau
0 Comments
topical

Brewers trade for Tampa Bay infielder Mike Brosseau

  • 0

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert on Saturday in a trade between division winners.

Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

Brosseau, 27, hit .187 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also struggled at Class AAA Durham. He is a career .245 hitter with 16 homers and 46 RBIs in 143 games over three seasons.

Reifert, a 22-year-old righty, made his professional debut this season, going a combined 3-3 with eight saves and a 2.10 ERA in 37 games for Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines
Major League Baseball

Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

"At the end of the day we really just thought a new voice, a little bit of different framing of message, perhaps, a new idea, might be beneficial for our group as a whole," team president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics