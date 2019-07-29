MILWAUKEE — With two days left before the trade deadline and multiple holes in their starting rotation, the Milwaukee Brewers made their first move on Monday, acquiring right-hander Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Brewers sent minor league pitcher Cody Ponce to the Pirates in the deal. Ponce, 25, a second-round pick in 2015, had a 3.29 ERA in 27 relief appearances at Class AA Biloxi this season.
This will be Lyles' second stint with the Brewers. Claimed off waivers from San Diego last August, Lyles appeared in 11 games for Milwaukee, going 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA. He did not allow a run in his final nine appearances, striking out 17 in 15⅓ innings.
Lyles, 28, signed a one-year, $2.05 million contract with Pittsburgh in December and posted a 1.97 ERA through his first eight starts before being knocked around in a May 23 game against the Colorado Rockies, who tagged him for six runs in 5⅔ innings.
Lyles carried a 3.71 ERA into July but has struggled in his past four starts, posting a 15.00 ERA while allowing seven or more runs in three of those starts.
"You just try to work on it and try to figure out a way next time for it not to happen,” Lyles said after giving up seven hits and eight runs in 1⅔ innings of a 14-6 loss to st. Louis last Wednesday. “I stood up here two starts ago saying the same thing. Obviously I need to figure it out.”
Lyles brushed off the notion his struggles were linked to potential trade speculation as the Pirates' season spiraled from surprising contention to also-ran status.
“If that day is here and it comes, then it happens,” Lyles said of a possible trade. “But until then, I’ve got more things to worry about on being a Major League pitcher and getting Major League hitters out. I’ve got way too much on my mind.”
Where Lyles fits for the Brewers remains to be seen. After an 11-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs Sunday, manager Craig Counsell said he had yet to decide how he'd line up his starters when the Brewers open a three-game interleague series at Oakland Tuesday night.
Milwaukee lost Brandon Woodruff (strained left oblique) and Jhoulys Chacin (strained right lat) to the injured list last week and might be down a third starter after left-hander Gio Gonzalez left his start Friday with shoulder stiffness.
That left Chase Anderson and Zach Davies, who started Saturday and Sunday, respectively, as the only healthy members of the Brewers' rotation.
"Adrian Houser is going to figure into the (A's) series somewhere but we'll figure out where," Counsell said.
Lyles was slated to start Monday when the Pirates opened a three-game series at Cincinnati but could slide into Milwaukee's rotation for the series opener against the A's on an extra day of rest, with Houser getting the nod Tuesday on normal rest.
The Brewers' trip to Oakland kicks off a nine-game road swing that sends the Brewers to Chicago this weekend for a rematch with the Cubs, then to Pittsburgh for a three-game series before returning to Miller Park to face the Texas Rangers on Aug. 9.