Brewers to open shortened season against Cubs at Wrigley Field

MILWAUKEE — So much about the 2020 baseball season is expected to be different, but the Milwaukee Brewers will at least start the season exactly as they had planned before COVID-19 brought spring training to a halt back in March.

The Brewers will open the delayed and shortened ‘20 season on July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 6 p.m. game will be televised on ESPN.

They’ll return to national television the next day when Fox Sports (Ch. 47) carries a 12:05 p.m. game from Wrigley Field.

Following their opening weekend series, the Brewers will head to Pittsburgh for three games with the Pirates before returning to Milwaukee for their home opener against the Cardinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, the first of a three-game set against the defending NL Central champions.

They’ll follow that with four games against the White Sox — two in Milwaukee and two in Chicago — then host six straight against the Reds and Twins before returning to Chicago for four games against the Cubs.

The Brewers close the regular season with a tough slate, heading on the road for three in Cincinnati and four in St. Louis.