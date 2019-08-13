MILWAUKEE — The Brewers will open their 2020 season — the 50th in franchise history — on Thursday, March 26, against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park, according to the schedule announced by MLB on Monday.
The teams will take the next day off then wrap up their three-game series over the weekend, with the St. Louis Cardinals coming to Milwaukee that Monday to close out the season-opening homestand.
A 10-day swing through New York, Pittsburgh and Colorado in late April marks Milwaukee’s longest trip of the season while their longest homestand of the year comes in May against the Yankees, Cubs and Giants.
The Brewers and Cubs will close out their season series earlier than in years past with a three-game set Aug. 7-9 at Miller Park.
Along with the annual home-and-home series with the Minnesota Twins, the Brewers will face the AL East in interleague play. The Yankees (May 19-21), Blue Jays (June 22-24) and Rays (July 7-8) will visit while the Brewers will visit Tampa Bay May 30-31, Boston June 5-7 and Baltimore Sept. 11-13.
Milwaukee wraps up the season with a weeklong trip to St. Louis and San Francisco, finishing against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 27.