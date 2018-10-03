The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Miller Park in the opening game of the National League Division Series.
The Brewers had been waiting on the outcome of the NL Wild Card game on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field — where the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings — to determine their opponent in the best-of-five NLDS, where Milwaukee will have home-field advantage.
According to the Major League Baseball postseason schedule, first pitch on Thursday in Milwaukee is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. Game 2 is set for 3:15 p.m. Friday at Miller Park, with the series moving to Coors Field in Denver for Game 3 on Sunday at 3:37 p.m.
The first two games will be broadcast on TV on Fox Sports 1, with Game 3 on the MLB Network.
If needed, Game 4 would be played Monday at Colorado and Game 5 Wednesday at Miller Park, with the start times still to be determined.
Both games would be shown on Fox Sports 1.
During the regular season, the Brewers went 5-2 against the Rockies.
The winner of the Brewers-Rockies series will move on to the NL Championship Series, where they'll play the winner of the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers series, which kicks off at 7:37 p.m. Thursday in Los Angeles.