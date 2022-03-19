 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brewers tie Dodgers in spring training opener

2022 Milwaukee Brewers schedule

Christian Yelich had an RBI in his spring training debut, and the Milwaukee Brewers tied the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-3 on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

Yelich, who was limited to 117 games last season due to injury, singled to shallow center in the fifth inning to score catcher Mario Feliciano and give Milwaukee a 3-0 lead.

Feliciano, drafted by the Brewers in the second round in 2016, had a two-run double in the second inning. He had two of the Brewers’ five hits.

Left-hander Ethan Small, Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2019, struck out two and walked one while pitching the first two innings.

Outfielder Hunter Renfoe went 0-for-2 with a run scored in his Brewers debut. He also walked and struck out. Renfroe was acquired in a Dec. 1 trade with the Boston Red Sox in a package that included outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Andy Burns’ solo homer off Brewers right-hander Zack Brown in the ninth inning brought the game to a tie. L.A. scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

