Brewers thwart Pirates in series opener;

MILWAUKEE — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at American Family Field.

Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh.

Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh trailed 6-0 heading into the ninth but brought the tying run to the plate after John Axford and Brad Boxberger each issued bases-loaded walks. Boxberger ended the comeback attempt by striking out Phillip Evans to earn his fourth save in six opportunities.

Bryse Wilson (2-4) worked five innings and allowed just one run in his Pirates debut, but the Brewers feasted on Pittsburgh’s bullpen after his departure.

Wilson came to the Pirates along with minor league pitcher Ricky DeVito in a Friday trade with Atlanta.