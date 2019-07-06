PITTSBURGH — Brandon Woodruff was named to his first All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon.
Everything went downhill from there for the Milwaukee Brewers, who sat through a 2-hour, 30-minute rain delay prior to the first pitch and then endured a 12-2 thumping at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Kevin Newman and Starling Marte each drove in three runs as Pittsburgh evened the series at a game apiece.
Newman had four hits, including a home run. Melky Cabrera also homered for the Pirates.
“Not a good night,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Things went from bad to worse with the eighth-inning injury sustained by the Brewers’ Orlando Arcia. The shortstop collided with second baseman Keston Hiura behind second base pursuing a groundball by Colin Moran and remained on the ground for several minutes before leaving on the back of a motorized cart. Hiura remained in the game.
“They’re still evaluating him,” said Counsell, adding Arcia’s collarbone is the primary concern. “The shoulder pain is probably the worst of the symptoms right now. The neurological tests turned out well.
“My understanding is that Orlando’s shoulder hit Keston somewhere in the head area.”
Dario Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs in six innings after being recalled from Class AAA Indianapolis to start in place of Trevor Williams, who was placed on the paternity list prior to the game. The rookie right-hander gave up those runs on two homers, one by Mike Moustakas in the first and another by Yasmani Grandal two innings later.
“He has a good sinker and he just kept us off balance enough,” Counsell said of Agrazal.
Moustakas gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead with his 25th homer of the season. But Newman hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to cap Pittsburgh’s four-run inning.
Each of the Pirates’ first four runs came with two outs, starting with Moran’s single and Corey Dickerson’s double.
Grandal homered in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Newman sent a slider from Adrian Houser (2-3) in the fourth 375 feet over the right-field wall.
Marte’s triple drove in two more to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-2 in the sixth. He made it 8-2 on a single to left in the eighth. Cabrera capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Woodruff, 26, was named a replacement on the National League pitching staff in place of teammate Josh Hader, who was revealed to be battling back soreness of late.
Hader still gets credit for making the squad, so it gives the Brewers a franchise-record five All-Stars for the second straight season, with Hader and Woodruff alongside starting right fielder Christian Yelich and reserves Grandal and Moustakas.
Woodruff entered Saturday tied for the NL lead with 10 victories and ranked fifth in strikeouts with 126. He went 10-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 18 starts during the first half, including 8-2 with a 2.98 ERA in his last 13 starts.
“I think Woody has been one of the best pitchers in the game this year,” Grandal said. “He struggled a little bit (at the start), but the way he’s finished the half, it definitely says something about him.”
Hader’s injury is not enough to land him on the injured list, but he will skip pitching in the All-Star Game as a precaution.
Around the horn
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder), who hasn’t pitched for the Brewers since May 27, is on schedule to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday for advanced Class A Carolina. ... The Brewers designated right-hander Deolis Guerra for assignment and recalled right-hander Burch Smith because the bullpen needed a fresh arm, Counsell said. Guerra was trusted with a 6-1 lead in the ninth inning of Friday’s series opener and allowed the first four of Pittsburgh’s five runs in a game-tying rally.