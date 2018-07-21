MILWAUKEE — One by one, Josh Hader's teammates funneled into the Miller Park media interview room on Friday as the Milwaukee Brewers' left-handed relied ace fought back emotions and answered questions about the inflammatory and offensive comments he made on Twitter seven years ago.
He'd barely gotten through the first question before the room was filled with Milwaukee’s entire roster. African-American players Keon Broxton, Lorenzo Cain, Jeremy Jeffress and Eric Thames took spots directly behind him, in a show of support for Hader, whose first career All-Star experience turned into a nightmare after the tweets were discovered and passed around the internet during his eighth-inning appearance Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington.
“It’s amazing," Hader said of his teammates' presence. "It tells me that they have my back and that we are a true family.”
Hader addressed and apologized to his teammates earlier in the day during a clubhouse meeting manager Craig Counsell said was an emotional experience for both Hader, as well as the Brewers' roster.
"He offered some very heartfelt, emotional comments to the team," Counsell said. "He's emotional, very remorseful. In there, really, he's asking for support. He's asking because he's hurting. We're supporting him and trying to extract some positives out of a tough situation."
Speaking with the media, Hader reiterated that the comments he made back in 2011 and 2012, when he was a 17-year-old student in Millersville, Maryland, do not reflect the kind of person he is or the beliefs he holds today and he credits baseball, in large part, for that evolution as a person.
"They were never my beliefs," Hader said "I was young. I was saying stuff out of just ignorance and that’s just not what I meant.
"This isn't me. I hope that people who I've touched and came across, they know who I really am. I've made mistakes. I'm not perfect. I've grown as a person. Baseball really helped me grow. Giving Christ my life and believing that there is a way to be better and be a better person."
Hader also met Friday with Billy Bean, Major League Baseball vice president and special assistant to the commissioner, to begin league-mandated sensitivity training.
The two met for more than two hours and Bean walked away from the meeting convinced that Hader not only felt genuine remorse for his comments and the pain they've caused, but that those comments don't reflect Hader as a person.
“That’s a young man who is in a tremendous amount of pain," Bean said. "I sympathize for him tremendously. I was really proud of him today, the way he wanted to convey that he let his teammates down. He wants to repair that more than anything. We all have to remember that he’s still basically a rookie. A lot of attention has come his way because he’s done such an amazing job with his career so far."
The two will meet again regularly as part of the process.
"Today was the beginning of where I feel Josh will be judged fairly as he carries himself moving forward," Bean said. "He has learned a lot in the last 2½ days. We can all sympathize with what he’s going through."
Moving forward, pitching might be the easiest thing Hader has to deal with. The hard part will come while sitting in the bullpen, an area that is usually detached from the isolation of the clubhouse or dugout and a target for the most vocal hecklers in visiting ballparks.
He may niot have to worry about that for at least a week, as the Brewers opened a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers though Counsell suggested that Hader might not see action right away.
"We'll figure that out," Counsell said.
Hader, meanwhile, wants to get back to doing what he does best.
"I want to be behind all these guys and win ball games," he said. "This is a distraction they shouldn't have to worry about because of the mistakes I've made.”