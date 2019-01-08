The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants have had “substantive communication” this offseason regarding a potential trade of San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner, who is entering the final year of his contract, MLB.com reported.
MLB.com said Milwaukee is “most likely” to land Bumgarner, who will make $12 million this season, should the left-hander be moved and that Brewers brass was conducting “internal deliberations.” The website did not say whether the teams were close to making a deal.
Bumgarner, 29, has only managed 38 starts in the past two seasons combined due to a pair of freak injuries. Last season, he was 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 129⅔ innings.