Brewers swept by Pirates

PITTSBURGH — David Phelps allowed a two-run home run to Gregory Polanco in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers fell 5-4 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

The victory gave Pittsburgh, owner of the worst record in baseball, its first series sweep of the season and a 4-2 lead over Milwaukee in the season series.

The home run was the second in as many days for Polanco, who came into the series with two while batting just .070 with a .396 OPS.

As has been the case all season, the Brewers found themselves playing from behind right off the bat again when Adam Frazier's RBI single in the first off Corbin Burnes gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead and Jarrod Dyson drove in Gregory Polanco with a base hit in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker silenced the Brewers through the first three innings, striking out five, including all three batters in the third. Milwaukee finally broke through in the fourth when Keston Hiura singled and scored on Justin Smoak's double.

Luis Urias led off the fifth with a double and scored on Omar Narvaez's single, tying the game at 2. After Hiura reached on an error by third baseman J.T. Riddle to open the six, Smoak tied the game with a two-run home run off the foul pole in left.