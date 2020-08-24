Brewers swept by Pirates in most painful loss of series

PITTSBURGH — Painful losses have been plentiful for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.
What happened Sunday afternoon was a total gut punch at PNC Park.
The Brewers overcame another early-game deficit and took the lead on Justin Smoak’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, only to see the lead disappear in the bottom half when David Phelps gave up a two-run, go-ahead home run to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco in a 5-4 loss.
It was a painful end to a season-long 10-game road trip that started with three straight victories against the division-leading Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Since then, the Brewers have lost five of six games, including all three against the Pirates, who came into the series with the worst record in baseball.
Pittsburgh outscored Milwaukee 24-11 in the series.
“You’ve got to earn major-league wins,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We had a rough weekend. We didn’t play well enough to win games. We have to play better to win games, that’s the bottom line.”
Rain in the area forced an 85-minute rain delay prior to the first pitch. Once the game got underway, the Brewers found themselves following the same script that’s become all too common during this disappointing start to the season, going hitless through the first three innings while the Pirates took a 2-0 lead against right-hander Corbin Burnes.
Milwaukee finally broke through in the fourth when Keston Hiura singled and scored on Smoak’s double.
Luis Urias led off the fifth with a double and scored on Omar Narvaez’s single, tying the game at 2. After Hiura reached on an error by third baseman J.T. Riddle to open the sixth, Smoak gave the Brewers their first lead with a two-run home run off the foul pole in left.
“Yesterday, I didn’t get any hits, but I felt better at the plate,” Smoak said. “I carried that over to today and hit three balls hard. That’s all you can ask for. Hopefully, I’ll continue to have that feel going forward.”
Pittsburgh cut the deficit to a run in the bottom of the inning when Riddle doubled off Burnes and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ single off Freddy Peralta.
All three runs were charged to Burnes, who allowed five hits, walked a pair and struck out seven over 5⅓ innings.
“Early on, I just didn’t have my best stuff going,” Burnes said. “Made a few too many mistakes early in the count and they capitalized. We’ve seen it over the last couple of days that they’re going to come out swinging early, and just left a few too many pitches in the middle of the zone they got to. After those first two, I kind of settled in there and threw the ball alright. Then just left a bad pitch there to Reynolds to get lifted from the game.”
After Peralta stuck out two in the seventh, the Brewers still held a one-run lead when Phelps came on for the eighth. The veteran right-hander had been one of Milwaukee’s most reliable relievers this season, allowing just a lone earned run and only four hits in nine appearances.
Phelps got Riddle looking at a sinker for strike three to open the inning. After giving up a single to Cole Tucker, Phelps got Reynolds to chase a cutter for the second out to bring up Polanco. Phelps tried to get a 1-1 cutter to the corner but it hung over the plate just enough for Polanco, who sent it to center for his second home run in as many days.
“He’d been a real rock for us,” Counsell said of Phelps. “It’s the thing that burns you, unfortunately. He made a mistake and the guy put a good swing on it.”
Polanco had been off to a miserable start before the Brewers came to town, batting .070 in 14 games with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .396 OPS. Against Milwaukee, Polanco went 5-for-10 with two home runs and five RBIs.
“He’s a big-league hitter,” Phelps said. “He’s been in this league for a long time. He’s done damage in this league for a long time. He hit a couple of pitches that were out over the plate and did what he was supposed to do with them. It’s just frustrating, but he’s in that lineup for a reason. Whether guys are struggling to not, they’re still big-league hitters, so it doesn’t matter what their numbers are.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!