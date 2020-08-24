Brewers swept by Pirates in most painful loss of series

After Peralta stuck out two in the seventh, the Brewers still held a one-run lead when Phelps came on for the eighth. The veteran right-hander had been one of Milwaukee’s most reliable relievers this season, allowing just a lone earned run and only four hits in nine appearances.

Phelps got Riddle looking at a sinker for strike three to open the inning. After giving up a single to Cole Tucker, Phelps got Reynolds to chase a cutter for the second out to bring up Polanco. Phelps tried to get a 1-1 cutter to the corner but it hung over the plate just enough for Polanco, who sent it to center for his second home run in as many days.

“He’d been a real rock for us,” Counsell said of Phelps. “It’s the thing that burns you, unfortunately. He made a mistake and the guy put a good swing on it.”

Polanco had been off to a miserable start before the Brewers came to town, batting .070 in 14 games with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .396 OPS. Against Milwaukee, Polanco went 5-for-10 with two home runs and five RBIs.

“He’s a big-league hitter,” Phelps said. “He’s been in this league for a long time. He’s done damage in this league for a long time. He hit a couple of pitches that were out over the plate and did what he was supposed to do with them. It’s just frustrating, but he’s in that lineup for a reason. Whether guys are struggling to not, they’re still big-league hitters, so it doesn’t matter what their numbers are.”